Liverpool and Newcastle United – I’m intrigued by this very different media coverage

I look on the media coverage of Liverpool with wonder.

As a Newcastle United fan I veer between bemusement and getting very angry about it.

You would almost think that Liverpool were a favoured establishment / media club and Newcastle United the urchins, who need to be chased away, just on the off chance they might get too close and potentially ruin the established order of things.

When journalists, pundits, presenters have been talking about Liverpool in recent times it has almost moved me to tears.

The poor Liverpool fans having to put up with such misery, such supposed lack of success, ignoring the fact that this privileged fanbase has never seen their club finish lower than eighth in the top tier since 1962 (NINETEEN SIXTY TWO – 63 YEARS AGO!!!).

Yet all we heard about was the 30 years of ‘hurt’ to win the title between 1990 and 2020, conveniently ignoring the fact that is this time period of ‘hurt’, Liverpool won 14 other trophies, including two Champions League trophies.

Anyway, it has become obvious that, unlike Newcastle United, the media are always desperate to put as much positive spin on Liverpool as possible.

Almost like journalists / media are actually willing them to be successful…

The Athletic report – 19 April 2023:

‘Liverpool can qualify for the Champions League – and this is why

Picture this. You are fighting relegation and 5-1 down at home for the second game in a row. Your fans are slowly filtering out of the stadium, the hope of a result already long out of sight. Then you look across to the dugouts and see your opponents are about to bring on Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

If Leeds United were cursing their misfortune on Monday night, then Jurgen Klopp must also have been wondering what might have been had he been able to call on such an awesome array of attacking talent all season (he also threw on Thiago three minutes later, just for good measure.)

It is certainly hard to imagine Liverpool languishing in eighth place, nine points off Newcastle United in fourth, had these players – together with Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, who all started at Elland Road – been available for most of this campaign. Chances are, Liverpool would have been in the thick of the title race, just like most predicted they would be.

Injuries happen to all teams, of course, and they alone are not an excuse for some seriously poor performances this season. But Liverpool’s absences have cut particularly deep in attacking areas: Diaz, the spark of the run-in a year ago, has played just nine league games due to injury; Jota, meanwhile, missed four months. It all contributed to a harsh winter for Liverpool which saw them plunge out of contention for major honours, with Klopp unable to rest and rotate as he would have liked.

Now, things are far brighter. In fact, there is a chance that this patchy, frustrating season actually ends with Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League.’

So hands up anybody who believes that Liverpool would have been challenging for the title this season if they hadn’t been (supposedly!) so unlucky with injuries?

I thought so, not many.

As you can see from this up to date Premier League table, Liverpool a massive 27 points off the top and already mathematically impossible for the scousers to win the title (unlike Newcastle United…!):

This surprisingly cringeworthy report from the usually very good Athletic claims if only their forwards had all stayed fit all season etc etc…, well from what I have seen, that wouldn’t have made any kind of serious difference to how relatively poor the Liverpool midfield and defence have been!

As for the claims of how ‘unlucky’ Liverpool have been with injuries, I wondered just how true this was…?

Liverpool have played 30 Premier League matches and this is how many of the 30 matchday squads each of their main players was included in:

30 Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Salah

29 Elliott

28 Robertson, Fabinho

27 Henderson

26 Van Dijk, Milner

25 Gomez, Matip

24 Nunez

23 Firmino

16 Thiago

14 Jota

13 Gazpo

9 Diaz

Are Liverpool really a club that would have been up there with the best if not for such massive bad luck with injuries…?

They have 12 of their main players who have been in 23 PL matchday squads or more.

The Liverpool worshipping article above, specifically mentions Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, which is a bit misleading anyway, as Liverpool wouldn’t be starting with anything like all half dozen of these players in any match, probably three of them.

So when you look at this terrible run of injuries with strikers that has blighted their season (supposedly!)…

Top scorer in the Premier League last season and their best player Mo Salah, he has been named in every single one of their 30 PL squads this season!

Cody Gazpo – signed in January and included in all of the 13 PL matchday squads from making his debut.

Their £85m summer 2022 star signing Nunez included in 24 of the 30 and he was suspended for three of the six he missed, not injured.

Firmino – Included in 23 of the 30 PL squads.

Jota – 14 of the 30 PL squads.

Diaz – 9 of the 30 PL squads.

By my reckoning, these six Liverpool attacking players have made 113 of the 160 possible places in a PL matchday squad, not exactly a disaster. Especially when Liverpool have spent such massive amounts on transfer fees and wages that has allowed them to amass so many expensive attacking players.

Yes, Diaz has missed two thirds of their matches but it is surely a total joke to make excuses of injury as the only thing preventing Liverpool success this season. Jota has only been available for half their PL games but then he isn’t even an automatic starter like Salah and Nunez, even if he had been fit all season, I doubt very much whether Jota would have started many more games than he has done.

I don’t even think the injuries Liverpool have had are out of the ordinary, certainly not the disaster presented in this Liverpool PR article in The Athletic.

Newcastle United made Alexander Isak their record signing last summer but due mainly to injury and then fitness issues he has only started 10 Premier League matches so far. We have seen recently just how superb he is now finally fully fit again, never mind his brilliant debut and goal (goals!) against Liverpool back in August 2022 at Anfield before he had the injury issues, we have seen five goals in five games from Isak with this five game winning run recently.

Callum Wilson another badly affected by injury / fitness issues, only 16 PL starts this season, he has reminded us recently just how good he is when fully fit.

Same with ASM, only managed 11 PL starts so far as he has struggled with injury / full fitness, against Man City and Man Utd this season he has proved once again how devastating he can be when fully fit.

Recently Eddie Howe has had to do without top scorer Miggy Almiron but just got on with it and Newcastle won four in a row in his absence.

When you compare the two clubs, I would argue that Newcastle United have actually been far more unlucky than Liverpool when it comes to injuries, especially in attack, especially when you consider the massive difference in the wage bills and how much the two squads have cost to put together.

Not getting carried away (honestly!), but Newcastle United are only 18 points behind Arsenal and have a game in hand, only 14 points behind Man City.

If Isak, Wilson and ASM had been injury free and fully fit all season, especially Isak, then I think any rational person would say that Newcastle United would have got a fair few more points than they have done. Would it have been enough to be challenging for the title? Probably not. However, I wouldn’t have minded seeing that put to the test…

