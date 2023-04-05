Opinion

Liverpool and Chelsea give up on top four as other dark horses emerge to threaten Newcastle United

When it comes to battling for the Premier League top four, whilst Newcastle United won this weekend, there were defeats for Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea and Fulham, with draws for Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford.

Lovely to see.

Less than eight weeks of the season remaining but so many matches to be packed in and another six Premier League fixtures this midweek.

Man U home to Brentford tonight, whilst Newcastle United visit West Ham.

The four Premier League results on Tuesday night were:

Bournemouth 0 Brighton 2

Leeds 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Leicester 1 Aston Villa 2

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0

This is how the Premier League table after those Tuesday Premier League fixtures:

I know it seems like stating the very obvious but clearly Chelsea have given up on any chance of finishing top four.

I say it seems like stating the obvious BUT only 25 days ago, Chelsea won two Premier League matches in a row (for the first time since 16 October 2022!) against relegation strugglers Leeds and Leicester, which then prompted many pundits and journalists to predict that Chelsea could now show their true class, go on a run and win 11 or all 12 of their remaining PL matches and still regain their rightful place in the Champions League qualifying spots…

Hmmm, at the time I thought there was a small flaw in that (media hoped for) plan, Chelsea are basically not very good. The more expensive players signed with Graham Potter having no input, simply appeared to make them appear even worse, the idea that a team who had won only four of their last 17 PL matches would suddenly win all of their last 12…well, it just sums up how appalling the media is these days.

Last night they did what they have done pretty much all season, flattered to deceive. Nice little bits of skill from pretty much all of their players at various times, but as a team…so poor. As for their finishing, they spend all that money and still don’t have a decent goalscorer!

As for Liverpool, I was astonished at just how clearly Jurgen Klopp had thrown the towel in. Surely this was a match to throw everything at in a desperate attempt to give the scousers still some half decent chance of finishing top four.

Instead, Klopp made six changes to the team hammered by Man City at the weekend, including resting the likes of Salah. This despite them being out of Europe, no domestic cup commitments, only two Premier League matches in the 17 days that follow last night’s game. Liverpool were woeful and showed such little adventure, if they hadn’t fluked those couple of wins over Newcastle, Klopp’s team would be down in the bottom half alongside Chelsea. Liverpool have now won only four of their last twelve PL matches

This doesn’t though mean plain sailing for Newcastle United when it comes to ending up in the top four.

As well as the ongoing obvious threat of Man Utd and Tottenham, dark horses Brighton and Aston Villa.

Villa lost three in a row in February but since then have picked up 16 points from a possible 18, including three points last night, with a helping hand when a soft decision saw Leicester reduced to 10 men when the game was 1-1. Maybe just as well the hopeless Steven Gerrard wasn’t sacked earlier…Villa still six points behind Newcastle and having played two games more, so if NUFC are going to mess it up, it still shouldn’t be Aston Villa who overtakes them. However, I certainly wouldn’t be backing the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to finish above Villa.

As for Brighton. It has been a compelling story this season. Chelsea taking their manager, coaching staff and odd player or two, yet it is the Seagulls laughing.

Another routine away win last night at Bournemouth and they close to with four points of Newcastle United, Man U and Spurs. Brighton’s last 11 PL matches have seen them lose only once.

Like Newcastle United the south coast team now have three PL away games in a row (four including Bournemouth last night) at Spurs, Chelsea and Forest. A tough looking schedule on paper but if say they came away with seven point or more from that trio of games, especially if winning at Spurs, then they will surely be in a very strong position.

From a Newcastle United point of view, I am still very confident. Not just winning three in a row but the way the team is playing and the fact we are now getting strength in depth and positive game changers on the bench.

However, the threats are still out there, just maybe not coming from where we imagined would be the case…

