Opinion

Listening to David Weir about Brighton outstanding loans success – This Newcastle United shambles…

I was listening to David Weir last night on the radio.

I only ever listen to the radio when I’m driving, so it was just by chance I caught it.

It was on BBC Radio 5 Live and David Weir was a guest on a show hosted by Mark Chapman I think it was.

David Weir asked a lot of questions about the success Brighton are enjoying.

Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth (pictured above) getting a fair few honourable mentions, following the work he did at the club as Technical Director. Ashworth headhunted from his job at The FA to help create what you see at Brighton today.

Anyway, David Weir got the job of Technical Director when Dan Ashworth was headhunted again, this time by Newcastle United.

One specific topic that did come up, was the role of loan arranger.

Mark Chapman and his panel of guests had heard how successful this had been at Brighton and David Weir an idea person to ask, as he had previously been in that role at the south coast club.

Weir said that it was seen as a very serious part of the plan at Brighton and the club wanted the loan arranger to place homegrown younger players and those signed from elsewhere, at the best possible clubs to help bring them on. The hope of course being that eventually these loaned out players would become key first team starters at Brighton.

The debate was still ongoing when I got home, so I didn’t catch the rest of it.

However, something triggered my memory of what I’d heard last night and considering the shambles we have when it comes to Newcastle United and younger players going out on loan, I wondered if there was any substance to what David Weir was talking about at Brighton…?

Kaoru Mitoma has been sensational for Brighton this season, turns out he arrived in summer 2021 from Japanese club football, was then loaned out to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium (they are currently second in the table), then came back to the Seagulls for this season.

Of the current Brighton first team squad, Dniz Undav also spent time on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise.

Whilst the excellent 21 year old Moises Caicedo was at Beerschot on loan previously, another Belgian top tier club (at that time).

Also in the current Brighton squad are Levi Colwill – previously out on loan at Championship club Huddersfield, whilst Jan Paul Van Hecke was previously at Blackburn, also playing in the Championship.

Looking at the current Brighton situation and players out on loan, I found ten listed who are all between the ages of 19 and 24, a mixture of homegrown players and those signed from elsewhere.

The clubs they are currently at are Vitesse Arnhem, Angers, Union Saint-Gilloise, Standard Liege, Hull City, Fortuna Dusseldorf, FC Basel, Derby County and QPR. A mixture of Championship clubs and decent standard clubs on the continent (and Derby who are currently seventh in League One).

I can kind of see a strategy there, the Brighton loan arranger having players at the kind of clubs where if they prove themselves, then they could feasibly make that potential jump to playing for Brighton.

As for Newcastle United..

Back in June 2019, a new role was created for Shola Ameobi. Newcastle United announcing that the former NUFC player would be the club’s first loan coordinator. Shola Ameobi getting the job of creating the ‘… strongest pathway possible for upcoming young talent at the club.’

Shola Ameobi matching promising Newcastle United ‘young talent’ with the best possible loan clubs.

Fair to say that for some time, many Newcastle United fans have questioned exactly just how well this has been going.

This season has once again seen a number of loan moves, where Newcastle United players rarely, if ever, get on the pitch.

The most recent and yet another stand out for many, has been Garang Kuol heading to Hearts.

Newcastle United fans keen to see just how well exactly the teenage striker will get on in Edinburgh, only for Kuol to find himself still with only one start so far since the January move.

Apart from Kuol, what we have with Newcastle United when it comes to loans, are a number of older players (Hayden, Hendrick, Clark, Darlow) who have no future at NUFC and are set to be moving on permanently in the near future.

Then a number of young players who are out at clubs at a low level, the likes of League Two in England and non-league, as well as below the top tier in Scotland.

I don’t see any young player currently out on loan who is making serious progress towards the NUFC first team squad.

People may point to Elliot Anderson as a loan success story but whilst he was excellent for Bristol Rovers last season, that was only in League Two. Indeed, when reading about him last season, I often saw people saying that this was far too low a level for him to be playing at.

Elliot Anderson turns 21 in November and still only has one Premier League start for Newcastle United. If he had gone to a higher level club last season, would he have been far further ahead and be now playing regularly in the first team for NUFC?

When you see what is happening at Brighton compared to Newcastle United when it comes to young players out on loan, it is poles apart.

Is it Shola Ameobi that is the problem, is it the process that is at fault at NUFC, or is it both?

There has been so much to put right at Newcastle United and Dan Ashworth only finally started work ten months ago, so I am guessing that the loans strategy at NUFC will be one of the things on his hitlist this summer for sure.

