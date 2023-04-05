Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Manchester United visitor) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

I have been to St James’ Park many many times to watch my team over the years.

However, I have to say I don’t think I have ever seen Manchester United so dominated by Newcastle.

Even the 5-0 we at least had a shot or two from what I remember.

Just grateful your team didn’t have their shooting boots on, as it could have got very messy.

Our 7-0 was a terrible day at Anfield but I think the scousers scored with every shot they had and everything went wrong that could have done in that second half.

In contrast, David de Gea was excellent on Sunday and him and the likes of Martinez saved us from something similar.

Dylan R

Manchester (no, honestly!)

Dear Mag,

Met a man u “supporter” on Monday morning wearing his man u shirt.

Conversation as follows

Me “difficult match for you over the weekend” trying very hard not to gloat.

Reply. “Dunno mate. What was the score? Who were we playing? Cup or league game?”

HELP.

Cheers

Eddie HOWEWAY THE LADS

Andrew

Queensland, Australia

Dear Mag,

I wonder if Eddie Howe will be up for going back and signing Hugo Ekitike in the summer?

The young striker has been treated abysmally by PSG and only given ten starts so far in all competitions but still scored four goals.

French media are saying that PSG are definitely going to sell him in this next transfer window as they try to deal with their financial mess and give themselves more wriggle room to sign other players for next season.

He signed from Reims on a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause last summer, after scoring 10 goals from 15 Ligue 1 starts as a 19 year old in 2021/22.

French media saying that once the deal becomes permanent this summer, he will be made available for transfer.

Eddie Howe had his bid accepted last summer but the young striker decided to stay in France and go to PSG.

I don’t think Eddie Howe will hold that against Ekitike and neither should Newcastle fans when / if he does come to NUFC ahead of next season.

Eddie Howe will definitely sign another striker this summer and almost certainly one who has his best years in front of him.

So why not Hugo Ekitike?

Cheers

Paul T

Dear Mag,

I read one of your articles from a couple of months ago regarding Tragedy chanting and you condemning it, which I totally agree with.

However, on Sunday a minority of your home support spent most the game (which was a fully deserved victory and an amazing home atmosphere) abusing the away fans with Munich chants and airplane gestures.

At least 10 of the home supporters were ejected and hopefully banned from future games.

Kind regards and good luck for the rest of the season

Richard

Dear Mag,

Does no one give out an award for the worst dives of the year in the EPL?

I think The Mag should accept nominations and highlight the worst five or ten at season’s end. Perhaps a bit of humiliation would be good for the sport.

You could call it something like: Buffoon Antics Footballers Theatrically Attempt (or some such nonsense.)

I would like to be the first to nominate Harry Kane and his performance against Everton on Monday night….grabbing the wrong side of his face as he flops to the ground.

Cheers

Chip R

Dear Mag,

I can’t see how we can compete with big clubs unless we spend like they do.

I can see Howe’s idea of grab them before they explode in price but it’s still a gamble.

Some them will be failures.

I dont see how Man City ànd Man U and Chelsea spend like they do and we, who are the richest club in the world, cannot do that.

Almiron’s hard work is paying off this season. He from day one put all in.

From sunny South Africa wish NUFC all the best.

G spot sa

Dear Mag,

I think one of the best things of all this season, is that the Newcastle players are enjoying it as much as the fans.

Not an ego in sight from what I can see, just a load of genuine players with varying degrees of ability.

I am constantly surprised at the improvement Eddie brings out in players.

The latest and maybe most incredible is that Jacob Murphy suddenly looks like a Premier League player. I always thought he had at least some ability but looked totally intimidated when trying to play in front of our fans.

I think that is one of the things that is vital when joining NUFC. No matter how good (or not) you are, if you can feed off the SJP crowd then you can raise yourself so many levels. Likewise, if the confidence isn’t there, then you have zero chance.

No longer a rabbit caught in the headlights, Toon fan Jacob Murphy is living the dream.

KB

