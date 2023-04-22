Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Everton visitor) have their say

Opinion

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag,

In my 76 seasons at Newcastle United and perhaps the only person alive who has been present at Wembley to see us win the FA Cup on three occasions, I have been most impressed with Gordon’s contribution.

He is going to be a most exciting player and not his fault he hardly got a pass against Villa when everything went down on that day, a useless right side.

Gordon and Isak – wow.

David Waugh

Dear Mag,

As a toon fan all my life, I / we had to endure a desperate 14 years under you know who.

Now the tables have turned, or have they?

We are now the richest football club in the world (yes, as hard it is to believe, we are).

The days of Freddy Shepherd and wor Keegan have gone, new horizons are upon us. .

PIF and Wor Mandy are taking us to new levels.

However, despite all the work that wor Eddie has done, does anyone else feel like he was not number one choice?

Where is Rafa? I fear awaiting his time to be called upon.

If not Rafa then Jose .

Not one toon fan would disagree that where we are now we would only have dreamed about. Eddie has turned around a bottom four club into a top four club”

But I fear for him, I also fear for us .

You see if we (which looks like it’s on the cards) hit the champions league spot. Is Eddie the man to lead us forward?

Hell yes .

Do you think Benitez could have got these players playing the way they do ? Jose? Arteta?

No one.

And if we get to the promised land the only thing to ask is when will Eddie be made into a gold statue stood outside St James Park?

We never ever dreamed of this ever in the last 14 years .

Should Howe take us on into the future? Hell yes.

Losing Maxi , Bruno or whoever, that’s nothing to what will happen if we lose Howe.

N. Morrison

Dear Mag,

Still slagging off Everton and their fanbase I see (Anthony Gordon article). Everton supporters didn’t give the barcodes much of a thought until the barcodes started the Scouse Makem nonsense and invented a bitter rivalry in their own minds.

I’d be interested why it started from the Geordie perspective. Was it Rafa?! Or the bitterness when we had money to spend before FFP?! You seem to have the same fixation with Villa, just because their fans laughed at you when you went down….Let it go! Haha.

As for Gordon, Everton fans didn’t want to sell him when Chelsea came calling. It was off the back of a very good season, where Gordon had shown a lot of commitment, albeit with little end product. But Everton supporters hoped the end product would improve in his 2nd season.

It didn’t happen. He got the silly blonde wig and started to believe his own hype. He couldn’t even get into out first XI towards the end. His attitude stank and we were happy to take the money.

You must have seen enough by now to know he can’t shoot and runs down blind alleys. It’s a good job he plays cameos because he’s knackered, bent over and holding his hips if he plays 90 mins cos he has the lungs of a sparrow. His attitude was there for all to see when he got took off at Brentford the other week.

You compare him to Craig Bellamy but he isn’t half the player Bellamy was. It’s okay having an attitude if there’s end product. People are calling him an average winger because that’s what he is at the moment.

He’s got age on his side, but he has all the aforementioned glaring deficiencies in his game to overcome before people say he’s anything other than he’s a £45m misfit.

Gavin

Dear Mag,

Re – Spurs v Brighton. This game wasn’t about a blunder. It was constant bad decisions going against Brighton. There is nothing wrong with VAR. The 2 questions about it are 1). Are the officials capable of using the system to eliminate mistakes. 2) and most importantly, are these officials neutral As it has been mentioned, certain teams seem to get preferential decisions.

Billy Bingham

Dear Mag,

Villa were very good. Was surprised we was only 1 nil down at half time. But Man United and Spurs have to play Aston Villa, I don’t see them getting anything. Up the toon. Great season bad day

Paul


