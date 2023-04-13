Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Aston Villa visitor) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

My wife and daughter were at the Brentford game at the weekend (I couldn’t get a ticket due to the small away allocation) and found a watch in the lower tier.

We have just got back to Newcastle and want to try to get the watch back to it’s rightful owner.

If you lost a watch in the lower tier at Brentford on Saturday then please email [email protected] and let us know the make and model plus where you think you lost it so that we can get it back to you (The Mag will pass on your email to us and we can then get in touch, please include a phone number as well if possible).

Thanks,

Graeme Carr

Dear Mag,

I have just been reading the ‘I think this is where the friction between Aston Villa fans and Newcastle United fans kicked off’ article on The Mag.

More likely the bad blood started during the infamous KK ‘I’d love it if……’ season. Newcastle looked like potential champions and when they played at Villa Park that season, ticketing wasn’t controlled as it is now.

Thousands of Geordies descended on Villa Park and infiltrated all areas of the ground, including the hospitality areas. And quiet they weren’t.

In fact, the level of arrogance as they strutted through the home sections was something to behold.

Oddly, there wasn’t a huge amount of trouble as I don’t think Villa supporters were particularly bothered by Newcastle. Who weren’t in any way a rival.

As the day progressed though, resentment began to build leaving an unpleasant atmosphere and a sour taste that quietly lingered for years and years.

When Newcastle came to VP some years later facing relegation, that was the opportunity for revenge.

Villa fans, for no apparent good reason, were intent on seeing NUFC relegated.

But the seeds of vitriol had been planted, and remained mostly dormant, more than a decade earlier, and 24th May 2009 was the day they sprouted in the spring sunshine.

Others may have a different view, but that was my recollection.

And I hope it provides some rationale as to why the events of that day, as ridiculous as they were, unfolded as they did.

Most of what happened was tongue-in-cheek and light-hearted but football fans being football fans, those on the receiving end were never going to see it that way.

Many thanks

Steve

Dear Mag,

Good afternoon,

Please use the below quotes from James Grimes, Founder of The Big Step campaign to kick gambling advertising out of football, in coverage of the Premier League’s decision to ban front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship.

“Today’s announcement is a significant acceptance of the harm caused by gambling sponsorship. No gambling ads are seen more than those on Premier League shirts, worn by billions around the world.

“But just moving logos to a different part of the kit while allowing pitch-side advertising and league sponsorship to continue is totally incoherent.

“Without government action on all forms of gambling ads in football, at every level, online casinos will exploit any voluntary measures and continue to market their products through our national sport.

“Although this outcome isn’t perfect, it’s a huge step. Just over three years ago, there were nearly 30 clubs in the top two divisions with a gambling advert on the front of their shirt – with today’s announcement, we are getting closer to when that will be 0. This undeniable progress shows that the hard-fought argument – led by people with lived experience – has been won.

“The government and the sport itself now need to wake up to the reality that gambling ads are unhealthy, unpopular and will be kicked out of football. Delaying that moment is risking the health and lives of another generation of young fans.”

The Big Step Campaign

Dear Mag,

The United Kingdom and Ireland have submitted their final bid to co-host Euro 2028, setting out plans to stage a “record-breaking and unforgettable” tournament.

The bid includes matches across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park and Everton’s new stadium will all host matches in England, as will Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, which has been preferred to Old Trafford.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Casement Park in Belfast – which requires building work, are the other venues being proposed in the bid.

If the bid is a success, that’s great news for Tyneside.

Let’s hope we get some better fayre on offer than we did at Euro 96.

When the likes of Bulgaria, Romania and a poor France side who were yet to hit the heights of the World Cup in 1998 and the 2000 Euros, played out some of their group matches on the hallowed St James’ Park turf.

Looking at this in a little more depth, it seems to suggest that SJP will still be a viable venue five years from now, hopefully with an improved capacity.

Or am I reading too much into this?

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey

Dear Mag,

I am based in the south and through a Brentford supporting workmate, managed to get a seat behind enemy lines.

Not that I see Brentford as the enemy and indeed you couldn’t sit amongst a cannier bunch of people, certainly not when it comes to feeling safe (or otherwise!) as an away fan.

People around us swiftly cottoned on to the fact that I wasn’t a red and white! However, I had no hassle and respected the fact that I was sitting amongst them. Only a relative small punch in the air when we equalised, although I did stand (and quickly sat back down) when Alexander Isak scored that stunning winner.

What I would have given to be amongst the away end going absolutely mental.

Whilst they were obviously gutted, the Brentford fans I spoke to, that were sitting around us and the ones in the pub afterwards, were all full of praise for the fightback.

They had seen Man U hammered 4-0, Liverpool 3-1…but thought the character in the NUFC set-up clearly shone through. As well as a decent helping of ability.

Davey Lloyd

