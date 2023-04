News

Leicester ‘mutually’ agree to sack Brendan Rodgers and name ex-Newcastle coach as immediate replacement

Brendan Rodgers has now left Leicester City.

An official statement revealing the news, a move which is both no surprise and…very surprising.

On the one hand, a manager who has done well overall for Leicester City BUT at the same time, the Foxes in the relegation zone and whatever the result of the West Ham v Southampton match this afternoon, that result will only make the situation look even worse.

The official Leicester City statement detailing that Brendan Rodgers had been ‘mutually’ sacked / let go.

Leicester City have revealed that former Newcastle United coach Adam Sadler will take immediate charge, along with fellow Foxes coach Mike Stowell.

Leicester City release official Brendan Rodgers statement – 2 April 2023:

‘Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men’s First Team Manager.

Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club’s history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021, the FA Community Shield in the same year, two of the Club’s three highest Premier League finishes and consecutive European campaigns, including our first European semi-final in 2022.

Assistant Manager Chris Davies and First Team Fitness Coach Glen Driscoll will also be leaving with the Club’s thanks and best wishes for their future careers.

Immediate responsibility for Men’s First Team training and match preparation will be led by the Club’s long-serving First Team Coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”