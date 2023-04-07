News

Latest Newcastle United backroom appointment confirms his move from Arsenal

Dan Ashworth and Darren Eales have a massive job on their hands.

Newcastle United were a joke of a club under Mike Ashley, ran with a skeleton staff.

Now the Sporting Director and CEO, working with the new Newcastle United owners, are undertaking a massive rebuilding job to turn NUFC into a major Premier League football club.

A significant part of that is the huge recruitment drive they are on, to bring in the best possible staff at all levels of the club, both on the football and business sides of things.

Numerous recruits have come into St James’ Park already these past 18 months, including Darren Eales and Dan Ashworth themselves!

Now we are seeing an acceleration of the recruitment and especially when it comes to helping to bring in and nurture the potential stars of the future.

Now on Saturday we have had confirmation of the latest appointment, coming in from Arsenal.

Eddie Black via his own personal Twitter account – 7 April 2023:

“I’d like to share that I’m starting my new position of Professional Lead Academy Scout at Newcastle United Football Club.

“I would like to thank everyone at Arsenal, it was a pleasure working at such a great club.

“Excited to be working for the club I support and being part of the project.”

Eddie Black LinkedIn account – Detailing his roles in football so far at various clubs:

2008-2012 Hartlepool United – Academy recruitment officer

2012-2017 Wolves – Regional Scouting Co-ordinator North East of England (Covering academy up to 1st team)

2017-2019 Wolves – Regional Academy Scouting Co-ordinator North East (of England) and Scotland

2019-2022 Norwich – First Team Scout North East and Scotland

2022-2023 Arsenal – Northern England and Scotland Emerging Talent Scout

2023 – ? Newcastle United – Professional Lead Academy Scout

