Opinion

Joelinton set to be squeezed out?

Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job with Joelinton.

A player ruined by Steve Bruce, the Brazilian completely rehabilitated and a real asset in this Newcastle United squad.

However, are we set to see Joelinton squeezed out?

Think back to the last Newcastle United home match.

Manchester United barely had a kick, Nick Pope not needing to make a single serious save.

At the other end of the pitch, Newcastle United carved Man U open throughout the match and could / should have won by more than ‘only’ the two goals they did get.

This was arguably the most impressive Newcastle United performance of the season and this was the starting eleven:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe deciding to leave Joelinton on the bench.

The Brazilian eventually came on for the final 22 minutes, a point when Man U were totally demoralised after getting the run around and Newcastle United 1-0 up.

I think Joelinton has been excellent this season overall, however, I have that opinion on a fair few players when it comes to NUFC this campaign.

Eddie Howe has already shown for sure that he is ruthless, he will pick what he considers the very best team for any match, regardless of reputation or what the fans might think.

So could that be the fate for Joelinton this Sunday against Tottenham?

Well, Kieran Trippier is the only Newcastle United player to start all 30 Premier League games this season, so I would rule nothing out. Apart from Eddie Howe leaving out Kieran Trippier… (quite remarkable really, now aged 32, Trippier has played all but 52 minutes of this Premier League season so far, absolutely brilliant consistency, quality and clearly keeping himself in peak fitness).

Whilst a lot of fans appeared to want to find certain scapegoats for Newcastle’s defeat and performance against Aston Villa, I thought Joelinton was actually very lucky to be exempt from pretty much any spotlight in this respect. He looked slower than usual, his control often let him down, plus at times he was caught in possession.

I’m not saying he will definitely be left out on Sunday and nor am I saying I don’t think he will bounce back to form if he does start against Tottenham. However, what I am saying, is that I think Eddie Howe will be looking at all of his players and possibilities when deciding the best possible eleven to start against Tottenham.

Depending on availability, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the team v Tottenham as: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin. The eleven that started and beat Man U…

I think Longstaff will definitely come back into the team, Eddie Howe said it was only the fact he had missed training due to illness in the week leading up to Villa, that led to him getting benched after 22 PL starts in a row.

Almiron looked really sharp when coming on against Villa, so I think he will come back in and replace Murphy. On the other side, ASM was class against Man U and I think if he is back to full fitness, he will be on the left.

When you then add in Isak and Bruno, it could in my opinion be a straight choice for Eddie Howe, Joe Willock or Joelinton, for the final place in the team. It could really be a toss of the coin between the two to start.

For those of you saying how could we possibly manage without Joelinton?

These are the six Premier League matches when Joelinton hasn’t started this season:

When suspended:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

When named on the bench:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 (Joelinton an unused sub)

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 (Joelinton coming on at 3-0)

Newcastle 2 Man U 0 (Joelinton coming on at 1-0)

So when Joelinton hasn’t started, Newcastle United Played 6 Won 6 and Goals Scored 19 Goals Conceded 5

As Eddie Howe so often says when asked about his team selection following a match, how they perform in training is the key factor for him.

So, it will be interesting to see just how Joelinton and the rest of the squad get on this week on the training ground, then even more interesting when we see who Eddie Howe has selected based on that…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

