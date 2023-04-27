Transfer Market

Ivan Toney could go to a bigger club than Newcastle United – Louis Saha

Ivan Toney is continuing his astonishing climb in football.

Finally finding his feet in the lower leagues, the striker scored 16 goals in League One for Peterborough in the 2018/19 season, then 24 goals in the same division in 2019/20.

That earned Ivan Toney a transfer to Brentford in the Championship and he took that division by storm, scoring 33 goals in 2020/21 to help them get promoted.

A credible 12 Premier League goals followed last (2021/22) season.

However, Ivan Toney absolutely smashing it this current season, only Haaland and Kane scoring more than the 19 Premier League goals the Brentford striker has scored in 31 starts this season so far.

For many people, it appears only a question of time before Ivan Toney moves on, to a so-called ‘bigger’ club.

We are still waiting to hear what punishment he will get due to the betting offences but despite that, plenty of clubs will undoubtedly be happy to sign him.

The only questions being…

Which Premier League club will he go to?

When will this happen?

How much will Brentford need to be paid to sell him?

Louis Saha talking about Ivan Toney to Betfred:

“Ivan Toney is a great player and he only just missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad in the winter.

“I like his style, his confidence and he could certainly help a club like Newcastle United.

“But I could also see him at a bigger club such as Manchester United.

“Having his level of consistency in the Premier League is not an easy thing to achieve and in addition to that, he provides a lot of answers, he’s very good on the ball, can drop deep and provide quality link-up play.

“Signing him would make sense for both Newcastle United and Manchester United.”

Whilst it will be of course interesting to see which club Ivan Toney ends up at?

I am also intrigued by the mention of ‘bigger club’ by Louis Saha.

It is always an endless argument, as people usually choose to decide what criteria they want to use, depending on which club(s) they are keen to declare are big / bigger.

Manchester United last won the Premier League a decade ago and indeed in the last nine seasons have finished outside the top four on five occasions. Meanwhile, Manchester City will this season make it six PL title wins since Man U last won it, plus they (Man City) have never been out of the top four since 2010.

So I wonder whether Louis Saha still thinks Man U are a ‘bigger’ club than Man City?

Of more interest to ourselves, if Newcastle United start winning trophies whilst Man U don’t, at what point, if any, will Newcastle United be declared a ‘bigger’ club than Man U…?

