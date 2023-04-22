Opinion

It is imperative that these two Newcastle United players start against Tottenham

No one of a black and white persuasion needs any reminder about how important Sunday’s Newcastle United game at St James’ Park against Tottenham Hotspur is.

After our no-show at Villa Park last weekend, I have been thinking about and anticipating this game all week.

On the day, Aston Villa played well, but I would like to think that this will act as the catalyst for a more than positive response from the Newcastle United players.

I suspect that they will have had a right kick up the jacksy from Eddie Howe and it needs to have done the trick.

Spurs won’t be an easy nut to crack.

I’m not going to hold back and I will admit that I truly dislike Tottenham Hotspur (to be fair, I don’t really have soft spots for any other teams).

Some of my disdain for Spurs goes back to the early 1980s when they won back to back FA Cups.

Something always annoyed me about the likes of Hoddle, Villa, Archibald and Hazard, wearing their ‘Le Coq Sportif’ silk shirts outside their tight shorts like mini-skirts.

It still irks me that Spurs are considered a bigger club than Newcastle United by many, when evidence definitely points to the contrary.

They will arrive on Tyneside this weekend trying to salvage something from another average season.

Their League position is remarkable considering how inconsistent and poor they have played at times.

We’ll have to take good care of the devious Harry Kane, who has proven that he will try any trick in the book to con a referee.

His strike partner Son Heung-min, has had a mediocre season by the standards he has previously set himself, but this fella is a danger as well.

Other than these two, I don’t think Spurs are any great shakes, but this will be no walkover in the park.

The interim manager Stellini, who is a Conte clone, will no doubt send out a side to stifle and frustrate us.

We have got to play this game with the usual high intensity and immediately set Spurs on the back foot.

That’s why I believe it is imperative that Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff both start if fully fit.

Callum Wilson may get the nod ahead of Alexander Isak but I will not be surprised if the two of them end up in tandem as the game wears on.

If we win this game it will set us up lovely for the scouse-mackems in midweek, then the visit of struggling Southampton.

Come on Eddie and the boys.

Newcastle United’s destiny this season and the fulfillment of the dreams of their devoted followers are there to be had.

Lets send these shandy drinking southerners packing and we’ll have one foot in next seasons Champions League.

Then we can all get stuck into the whiskey and Newcastle Brown.

HTL

