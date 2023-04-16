Match Reports

Is this proof that Newcastle United have been found out?

Newcastle United coming under scrutiny.

A bad day at the office, losing 3-0 at Villa Park.

The question is, at least for some, have Newcastle United now been found out?

It was certainly a convincing win for Aston Villa and a similarly convincing defeat for Newcastle United.

However, some people are digging deeper than the loss of three points.

I think one of the problems these days is that a lot of fans look for absolutes, for certainties.

There is also a tendency by some to massively overreact, this especially applies to the media because it is in their own interests to do so.

After Saturday’s match, journalists were never going to want to be saying that this has been a great last half dozen games, with five wins from six in a very tricky run of matches, including four away from home and Man U at St James’ Park.

Instead, it is what does this 3-0 hammering at Villa Park mean? Which is fair enough, up to a point.

I don’t think is in any way back to the drawing board for Eddie Howe.

I think more of a case that Newcastle United ran into a team full of confidence, a Villa side with everything to play for and nothing to lose, in front of their own fans. A team with a good striker who is in form, plus a very mobile midfield / supporting players willing to press high and ask questions of Eddie Howe’s side.

It wasn’t a difficult conclusion, to recognise that Aston Villa were pretty much doing a ‘Newcastle United’ to the opposition.

The Villa pressing / pressure didn’t make it easy for Newcastle to build from the back and this helped set the tone for the match.

A lot of people wanted to see Newcastle’s biggest problems having been at the back but for me, where the game was really lost, was in midfield.

I struggle to think of the last time NUFC so comprehensively lost the battle in the middle of the pitch and when that happens, it invariably means you also lose the match.

Love him as I do, I thought Joelinton was really poor against Aston Villa. I kept thinking ‘ponderous’ as he just wasn’t at the races, whilst his touch often was poor and he got caught in possession.

Bruno still had moments of quality but didn’t get on the ball enough in decent positions and I don’t know for sure but I think maybe his ongoing ankle issues meant he wasn’t quite able to get around the pitch as much as usual, also not quite as quick / mobile.

Joe Willock was mobile enough but struggled to get into the game at all.

The NUFC high press wasn’t at the same level as usual and Villa played through it really well, Sean Longstaff’s absence not helping either.

When Willock and Longstaff are on the pitch together then their combined running / pressing is a big part of Newcastle United not allowing the opposition to get control of the game and playing it about. A lot of the time I thought NUFC ended up in no man’s land with their attempted press as they didn’t manage to do it effectively as a unit, which then means some players putting a lot of energy into it for zero reward.

Against most teams Newcastle United wouldn’t have had such a negative outcome, as they have neither the mobility or bravery to press on Newcastle so high, nor the players to play through the NUFC press at the other end.

Brentford did similar to Aston Villa last weekend, like Villa they have a good striker in form, plus some really good midfield / attacking players who are willing to press high and make life difficult for Newcastle United.

The difference between these last two Saturdays is that at Brentford, once Eddie Howe made his subs the game changed. Wilson and Gordon came on and Brentford lost control after the break, chances were quickly created and an own goal and Isak winner swiftly followed.

Eddie Howe yesterday waited a little longer but once Almiron and Wilson came on, the chances flowed just like last weekend. Wilson, Isak and Almiron in quick succession had opportunities but in this brief spell Newcastle didn’t get the equaliser, Villa immediately going up the other end and getting the killer second goal.

Such fine margins.

Nobody would claim Newcastle deserved to be level at that point but goals change games, if NUFC had taken one of their chances in that brief period and equalised as they did at Brentford, then momentum has a habit of quickly changing direction in Premier League matches. For Villa to have played so well and yet be 1-1 after an hour…who knows.

By the final whistle Aston Villa fully deserved their victory but again with fine margins, it was one of those days where crosses and shots went through legs (second goal for example), whilst a Trippier deflection helped take the ball past Pope for the third. Other weeks these passes / shots are blocked but not this time.

As well as the lack of cover / protection by the midfield, the defence didn’t cover itself in glory either. Not getting close enough to players, allowing them to turn in the box (third goal), losing crucial heading duels (first goal) and so on.

It is also just one of those things that in a game like this, you start slowly, the home side score on 11 minutes and that momentum and confidence in front of their fans, means Aston Villa players are then a yard quicker, the adrenaline pumping and that just never really stopped all match. Which just might have been the case if Newcastle had got that undeserved equaliser around the hour mark.

When it comes to doing anything differently.

I’m not convinced that a different team selection or formation / tactics would have made a significant difference on the day. It was more a case of in the key moments Villa were more alive / alert.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

(After massive Aston Villa spending – Newcastle United defeat isn’t really a big surprise – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

