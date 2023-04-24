Opinion

Is the penny starting to drop yet?

It’s a bit of a recurring theme isn’t it.

A team plays Newcastle United and at the end of the game the following happens…

Captain, Manager or senior player are wheeled out to apologise to the fans, state that they have had a meeting, say they didn’t compete enough and imply that they only lost because we tried too hard.

The media go along with this, asking them why their players didn’t seem to compete. The programme will then end with glum faces all around and bewilderment at the result they have just witnessed.

It never enters their collective heads that our team is fitter, quicker, stronger and better coached.

We have lost four Premier League games this season.

Newcastle United have been outplayed at Citeh, caught on an off day by Villa and then cheated as usual by the scousers.

The rest of the time we leave a flood of tears, apologies and defeats in our wake.

One day it might sink, in that Newcastle United are a very good team that plays very attractive football and maybe deserves the results we get, regardless of the opposition.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

