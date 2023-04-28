Opinion

Is my Manchester City and Newcastle United 250/1 wager now set to payout???

Readers of a certain age will remember Doug Moscrop, racing editor at The Journal, who for decades was known as “the man the bookies fear.”

As a schoolboy I read his column, often wondering if that splendid journalistic moniker was perhaps a slight exaggeration. Would turf accountants truly lie awake at night, dreading the thud of the morning newspaper on the doormat?

Could a left-field tip from Doug bring home the bacon for his loyal followers and cost those bookies a pretty penny?

Maybe they did quake in their boots when he approached, though the ones I met at Gosforth Park and other assorted racecourses nearly always greeted me with a smile. Even then, the words “mug punter” must have been written in capital letters across my beaming face when I selected a rank outsider, handed over a quid and chirped: “Fifty pence each way on King’s Ransom.”

The occasional, very occasional, coup would renew baseless hopes of taking them to the cleaners, of defying the odds, of becoming the man who broke the bank at Monte Carlo, or at least of leaving the races a little richer than four hours earlier.

Such triumphs were so rare that I can recall one or two, such as Tom Cribb in the 1973 Northumberland Plate, whose jockey wore the spectacular yellow and pink hoops of Lord Rosebery. Yellow and pink silks? Well, the owner’s family name was Primrose, after all.

This is not a racing website and I am certainly not here to promote gambling. The best tip I ever received was: “Don’t bet.” That ranks alongside the legendary advice from a Spurs-supporting friend: “Be good; and if you can’t be good, be careful.” Shame for her they were neither good nor careful last Sunday!

However, they certainly redeemed themselves on Thursday night, while the Salford Reds showed yet again the wasteful attitude that has dogged them all season. Nothing is certain in football but if they win every game until the end of the season I’ll eat one of my many hats.

Racing has been supplanted by football as a betting medium since the Seventies. So. if you are tempted to follow the truism “you have to speculate to accumulate”, here’s a suggestion as bonkers as any I’ve proposed: Newcastle United can finish second in Eddie Howe’s first full season as our saviour.

Before you think my delusions have reached epic proportions, let’s examine the evidence.

We have won seven of our past eight games, including last night’s victory at Goodison Park, accumulating 21 of a possible 24 points. If that run is extended until the season ends, we will not be overtaken by any challenger. And we will remain ahead of an unreliable Man Utd.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have accumulated 15 points from their past eight games and have not won in the Premier League since April Fools’ Day. Manchester City certainly made them look silly on Wednesday night. That result was no great surprise but the way they surrendered two-goal leads against Liverpool and West Ham before scraping a 3-3 draw at home to Southampton, indicated a team running out of gas.

I heard one of their many friends in the media state this week that to say they were “chokers” was unfair. That ex-Arsenal pundit’s logic (utterly devoid of bias, clearly) was that because they were the youngest team in the Premier League, they had never before experienced such pressure. Really? Yeah, me too! I would describe their recent run as the epitome of choking.

Five games to play: Arsenal can reach 90 points if they win them all. With six to play, we can reach “only” 80.

Next up for the small club in north London are their hilarious neighbours from down the King’s Road, whose crown has become somewhat tarnished since their previous patron and Putin pal left the stage. Chelsea are winless this month and have taken only eight points from their past eight games. Guided by Fat Frankie Lampard, a former Blues midfield darling who is to coaching what Frank Spencer was to dexterity, they now have owners with more money than sense.

Everything points to an Arsenal home win, though London derbies, like most local conflicts, tend to be unpredictable. Chelsea might spring a massive surprise by selecting a central striker from the start. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for example? Wouldn’t he love to score against his former club! Joking apart, they looked reasonable in losing 2-0 against Brentford on Wednesday.

I’m a generous soul and will give Arsenal three points next Tuesday, putting them on 78. By then we should be on 65, having beaten Southampton for the fourth time this season.

What follows is the small matter of Newcastle United v Arsenal on May 7.

Having seen what Man City did to Woolwich this week, and remembering what we did to them at the end of last season, I’m supremely confident the Magpies will extend their winning run against London clubs. Thus, the apparent uncatchables will be 10 points ahead of us with each team having four to play.

Leeds United at Elland Road will be lively. Man for man, we are way ahead. In the Premier League, we are way ahead. Leeds might be marching on together but we can beat them with something to spare.

Our final three games, each of them a final in itself if we are to become runners-up to Man City on May 28, are at home to Brighton, at home to Leicester and away to the aforementioned Chelsea. Of those three teams, I expect only Leicester to be in desperate need of the points by then.

We will stand proudly on 80 points.

Meanwhile, Brighton will outwit Arsenal at the Emirates, not for the first time in recent seasons. Game by game, week by week, the gap will narrow. Arsenal play a rejuvenated Forest at the City Ground on May 20. I make that a home win. All of which means Mikel “Lego boy” Arteta’s lot would need three points on the final afternoon if they are to prevent us pipping them at the post.

Maybe they will beat Wolves at the Emirates but Southampton proved this month that’s no racing certainty.

Whatever happens in the next few weeks, enjoy the ride! Having put a fiver on the 250/1 straight forecast of Manchester City to be champions with Newcastle United as runners-up, I’m hoping to have 1,250 reasons to be cheerful.

