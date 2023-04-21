Opinion

Interesting to read these conversations on Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United

As a Newcastle United fan, my only real focus at the minute is on what happens between now and around 6.30pm on Sunday 28 May 2023.

With everybody kicking off at the same time on that final day of the season, we will know by around then at the latest, how the final Premier League table has ended up.

Newcastle United obviously in a very strong position at the moment with eight games left, a win against Tottenham would be massive.

Whilst this is my only real focus, I can’t help but notice that for many journalists, they are keen to look further ahead.

Many in the media wanting to predict what they see as likely next season in the Premier League.

Much of this centres around Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea going to be lucky even to end up in the top half of the table, never mind fighting it out for the title, whilst a top four place this season is now all but mathematically impossible.

As for the scousers, they are given an outside chance of a top four spot but it looks very unlikely to me, for starters, it would need the likes of Newcastle United and Man U to falter badly. Whilst you also have Tottenham, Brighton and Villa currently better placed than Liverpool if you are looking for alternatives to the clubs currently in the top four.

Anyway, the narrative from the vast majority of these journalists, tends to universally be a belief that the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are pretty much guaranteed to bounce back next season and be real contenders again. If not for the title, then certainly nailed on (according to the journalists) to be amongst the favourites to finish top four.

Their presumption (and hope!) is that this season’s events are just a blip, which will swiftly blow over, normal service resumed, with the usual self-entitled suspects back in their rightful places.

So what they reckon is, that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man U are guaranteed to be much better than they have been this season, whilst Newcastle United will struggle to reach the levels they have this season.

I’m sorry but I think there is every chance that the very opposite of the above will be true.

I know that I’m biased and so I want this to be the case BUT I also think that when taking a step back, my idea of the most likely scenario for next season still holds true.

One key part of the media’s thinking / belief / hopes, is that due to what they will do in the transfer window this summer, the likes of Man U, Chelsea and Liverpool will automatically give them an advantage and improvement, that will see them once again easily finish above Newcastle United.

However, Newcastle United are massive favourites to finish in a Champions League place and if that happens, then that will surely be the icing on the cake, when it comes to opening up the possibilities of what could be achieved by NUFC.

When you look at what Eddie Howe has done with this team / squad it is absolutely remarkable, so just imagine what could be possible with another handful of real quality players added, of the quality of Bruno, Botman and Isak.

Qualifying for the Champions League will of course unlock loads of extra cash and flexibility for the NUFC owners in terms of dealing with FFP, plus of course being able to offer potential new signings Champions League football is a huge factor.

If / when we get to the summer and assuming the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have finished outside of the top four but Newcastle United have, it will be interesting to see the mental gymnastics performed by journalists to justify why players would still choose to go to Liverpool and / or Chelsea despite no CL football on offer, as opposed to a Newcastle United with Champions League football.

No doubt we will see them using the same argument I am making above, in terms of them basing everything on this is just a temporary blip and the usual suspects will be back at the top and offering Champions League football again by the 2024/25 season, with Newcastle United once again also-rans.

The thing is though, nothing is set in stone anymore and you just need to look at Arsenal. Their fans forced Arsene Wenger out because for so many years he ended up ‘only’ giving them Champions League football and a top four place, plus regular FA Cup successes. After 20 years in a row of finishing top four and getting Champions League football, these past six seasons have seen no CL football at all for Arsenal fans, what a shame. They are obviously returning to the Champions League next season and Arsenal fans should now appreciate the fact more, though I wouldn’t count on it…

Similarly, after winning the Premier League in 2012/13, the once seemingly all powerful Manchester United have finished outside the top four in five of the last nine seasons and still have a fight on to do so this season, especially judged on their woeful performance last night against Sevilla.

This is despite them spending more on transfer fees and wages than any other Premier League club.

As a club they owe over a billion quid in loans and future instalments that are due on countless expensive signings. They have also built up serious FFP considerations as well due to spending so much on so little quality in these recent years, that largely explained why they had to rely on January loans for Sabitzer and Weghorst, when no doubt the Man U fans were expecting more massive expenditure, as usual.

Last summer, only the ridiculous Chelsea spend was larger than Man U’s and speaking of which, Chelsea have now also stored up some serious developing financial / FFP issues for the future and having no Champions League football, indeed no European football at all next season, is going to hit them seriously badly.

I think the Chelsea owners have gambled massively and really thought that more record / ridiculous spending in January 2023, once again without their manager having any say on signings, was going to suddenly turn around their season and propel them into the Champions League next season.

Just remember how the media went on only last month when Chelsea managed consecutive wins over relegation strugglers Leeds and Leicester. Plenty of journalists saying it was now very possible that everything had supposedly clicked, Chelsea could even win all of their remaining 12 PL games and finish top four. The reality has been two points from their last five PL matches, plus two defeats in the Champions League.

Indeed, Chelsea now have a record of only four wins in their last 22 Premier League matches, does this really convince anybody apart from their media mates, that this is a club you would bet on bouncing back big time next season?

Nothing is sure in football BUT for me, we finally have at Newcastle United a club where the best possible people are being employed and they are making the best possible decisions for the future health of the club. This is not a football club that still has the likes of Ashley, Charnley and Bruce running things.

The ambition is there to back it up now at NUFC and Champions League qualification will help really make the club be seriously more competitive when it comes to transfer fees and wages.

By continuing to have the best possible people in place with the likes of Eddie Howe, Dan Ashworth, Darren Eales and others, making the best possible decisions, there is no reason why Newcastle United can’t continue on an upward trajectory, especially when you compare it to how the Glazers operate at Man U and the jokers now at Chelsea.

