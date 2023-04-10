News

Interesting shift for punters and bookies with Newcastle United Premier League top four race

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting…

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of this past weekend have certainly had a massive impact on the outlook with now less than seven weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results this weekend, potentially influencing the battle for Premier League top four…

They saw Newcastle United, Tottenham, Man U and Aston Villa winning, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Chelsea losing, whilst Liverpool got a draw.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Monday (10 April 2023) morning:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Finish Premier League top four:

1/1,000 Arsenal

1/1,000 Man City

1/5 Man U

1/5 Newcastle United

3/1 Tottenham

11/1 Liverpool

12/1 Brighton

150/1 Aston Villa

In reaction to the latest results, no surprise that bookies and punters are seeing Newcastle United very much in the driving seat to take a Premier League top four spot, five wins in a row doing wonders.

This is getting interesting…

