Opinion

Incredible 50 Premier League matches stat emerges for Eddie Howe with Newcastle United

You don’t need to look very hard to find positives with Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

Even in the aftermath of that 3-0 drubbing by Aston Villa.

Five wins in the last six Premier League matches, 15 points from a possible 18, that will do nicely.

Looking at the bigger picture though…

Taking you back to November 2021, Eddie Howe had taken over an absolute shambles, thanks to the joint efforts of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

One area in particular had become a disaster area.

Against all odds, Rafa Benitez had built an excellent disciplined defensive unit on a very tight budget, as Mike Ashley broke investment / spending promises.

In the two Premier League seasons under Rafa, Newcastle United saw only six clubs concede less goals in each of the two seasons. NUFC conceding 47 in the 2017/18 PL season and 48 in the 2018/19 campaign.

Steve Bruce transformed the defensive situation to one where 58 were conceded in 2019/20 and 62 in 2020/21.

Things were heading only one way under Bruce, who in the first eight PL matches of 2021/22 saw his defence concede a horrific 19 goals, that average over the full 2021/22 season would have seen 90 (NINETY!) goals conceded.

The media had bullied the new Newcastle United owners into giving the ‘honourable’ Steve Bruce a ‘sentimental’ 1,000 career game as a manager but thankfully they had seen more than enough, following the chaotic 3-2 home defeat to Spurs. Despite a Callum Wilson goal after a couple of minutes, Newcastle United didn’t manage another shot on target (the second was a bizarre own goal by Spurs when under no pressure) whilst at the other end Tottenham should have scored more than the three they did get.

Graeme Jones steadied the ship to an extent as temporary boss, in terms of both results and conceding goals, very credible 1-1 draws away at Palace and Brighton, whilst then league leaders Chelsea won 3-0 at St James’ Park.

Then Eddie Howe arrived…

The 57 Premier League matches that Eddie Howe has taken charge of, goals conceded in each, the scores when two or more have been conceded, whilst only a ‘0’ or a ‘1’ when less than two have been leaked:

20 November 2021 – Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

27 November 2021 – Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

1, 0

12 December 2021 – Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

16 December 2021 – Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

19 December 2021 – Newcastle 0 Man City 4

1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1

3 April 2022 – Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

0, 1, 0, 0, 1

8 May 2022 – Man City 5 Newcastle 0

0, 1, 0, 0

21 August 2022 – Newcastle 3 Man City 3

1

31 August 2022 – Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1

18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

4 March 2023 – Man City 2 Newcastle 0

1, 1, 0, 1, 1

15 April 2023 – Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

That makes it Eddie Howe 57 Newcastle United Premier League matches so far – number of goals conceded:

Five in a game x 2

Four x 2

Three x 4

Two x 4

One x 24

Clean Sheet x 21

Total goals conceded = 62

Eddie Howe last 50 Newcastle United Premier League matches – number of goals conceded:

Five in a game x 2

Four x 0

Three x 2

Two x 3

One x 23

Clean Sheet x 20

Total goals conceded = 45

This is an incredible last 50 Premier League matches stat that emerges for Eddie Howe with Newcastle United.

You take out those first seven NUFC Premier League matches whilst he got himself a look at what he inherited, started to get the players properly fit after the Steve Bruce shambles, then the benefits of training ground work beginning to show…

To then a position whereby since before Christmas 2021, in 50 Newcastle United Premier League matches, only seven times have NUFC conceded more than one goal, with then 20 clean sheets and 23 occasions where one goal has been leaked.

Incredibly, Aston Villa one of only four Premier League teams to score more than one goal in a game against Newcastle United these last 17 months, with Spurs doing it once, Liverpool twice and Man City three times.

Setbacks, such as Saturday at Villa Park, do happen.

However, it is how you react to them AND also looking at the bigger picture.

The reason so much is made of a result like yesterday’s is because Eddie Howe has turned Newcastle United into such a formidable unit.

We go again next Sunday against Tottenham.

