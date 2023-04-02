Opinion

If you don’t believe Newcastle United can do it today just look at this NUFC 11 the last time v Manchester United

Manchester United are the visitors today.

Newcastle United and their fans knowing a win at St James’ Park could / would be massive.

Not only would it be three points, Eddie Howe’s side would also replace Erik ten Hag’s team in third, whilst at the same time keeping the NUFC momentum going with a third win in a row and set down a marker for the remaining 11 games.

It would also be another for Eddie Howe to tick off when it comes to the self-appointed elite, with wins over Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea since he became Newcastle United boss, Manchester United would make it four out of six, with just Liverpool and Man City then remaining to register wins against.

The NUFC Head Coach has actually been a little unfortunate not to do so already, as back in October a game of few chances at either end saw a shocking (not for the first time!) non-decision for the visiting team at Old Trafford, as Varane took Wilson out in the box for the most obvious of penalties, yet VAR and the on-pitch referee somehow decided nothing to see there.

Whilst only a month after taking charge of his first match with Newcastle United, Eddie Howe watched his team on 27 December 2021 outplay Manchester United at St James’ Park.

It was one of those games / days where you could have walked away from the game happy with the way the team had played, however…

At that point it was all about points and not performances, Newcastle United went into that match 19th and in desperate relegation trouble and after the 1-1 draw, emerged still in 19th and in even worse relegation trouble. Callum Wilson picking up a freak injury that looked set to keep him out for the rest of the season.

As I say though, there had been positives, Manchester United very much second best and Newcastle having twice as many (8 v 4) efforts on target. Leading for most of the match due to an excellent early ASM goal, NUFC failed to finish them off and poor defending from Lascelles gifted Cavani the chance to get the undeserved equaliser with 19 minutes remaining.

If you don’t believe Newcastle United can do it today…just look at this NUFC 11 that last time at St James’ Park v Manchester United.

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

A lot has changed since that last Manchester United visit to St James’ Park.

Only three of that starting eleven were in Eddie Howe’s team that lined up against Forest in our last game, that trio of course were Schar, Longstaff and ASM.

When I look at who will be in this afternoon’s NUFC team, Joelinton back from suspension is the only other one likely to start along with that trio, of those who faced Manchester United back in December 2021. Callum Wilson set to be on the bench you’d expect, maybe ASM as well one of the subs.

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey and Fraser all started against Manchester United on their last visit and I think a clear consensus of Newcastle fans and neutrals would agree that their replacements today make NUFC a far more formidable prospect. Pope, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Bruno and Willock set to be starting today, whilst Alexander Isak in the team and Callum Wilson is a serious upgrade for me as well. Considering Wilson started last time and when picking up that bad injury, Eddie Howe had no PL level striker to replace him (this was why Wood was an essential signing in the January of 2022), instead bringing on Murphy just before half-time.

I find it pretty incredible that Eddie Howe had already improved Newcastle United to the extent that with that team NUFC were the better side on the day.

Interesting to also look at the Manchester United team back on 27 December 2021 at St James’ Park.

de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Alex Telles, McTominay (Matic 78), Fred (Sancho 45), Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood (Cavani 45), Cristiano Ronaldo

Rashford is a doubt and whilst there is talk of potentially Martial making it back to the squad today after having been out injured, it looks for sure that Weghorst will be the main striker. Considering Man Utd had Ronaldo, Greenwood and Cavani to call on back then, as well as a fully fit Rashford, difficult to see how Man Utd aren’t weaker in that department today.

Their defence, despite what happened at Anfield, may well be better than on their last visit to St James’ Park but at best Manchester United will surely be around the same strength in midfield as back in December 2021. Casemiro and Eriksen have been their best midfielders this season and both are missing today.

There are no guarantees of course and once the match kicks off, anything can happen. However, the options Eddie Howe has today are clearly far stronger overall than was the case 16 months ago, plus of course a very different case when it comes to the form of this Newcastle United team and squad now. Whilst for Manchester United, certainly when missing Casemiro and Eriksen (and hopefully Rashford!), I think you have to say that at best they are about the same level as on their last visit in terms of options, certainly in midfield and attack.

