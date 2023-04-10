Opinion

If Carslberg did Easter holidays…

Thanks to Newcastle United…

If Carlsberg did Easter Holidays, then this would be the best Easter Holiday that I can remember for a long time,

The hunt for the Champions League places continues a pace and from the way I’m looking at things, we don’t half stand a bloody good chance.

Don’t let anyone, be it a rival fan or heaven forbid a fellow Newcastle fan, tell you that this would be ‘too soon’. This carrot needs grasping with both hands. And NOW.

A bit of housekeeping.

This week has seen Newcastle United face three games in six days. We’ve won all three. Scored nine goals, conceding only two. We’ve comfortably beaten Manchester United at home in a game against a Champions League rival no less. We’ve gone away from home and hammered West Ham and won against a very tricky Brentford side.

It matters not that we could easily have had more against the red half of Manchester and it matters less that West Ham were gifting us Easter presents in the second last Wednesday.

It DOES matter to me that we came from behind and won against Brentford and came through adversity to get the three points.

For that is three very different games, three very different propositions and three outcomes that were the exact same. Three sets of three points came our way through winning three different ways.

Against Manchester United we were impressive.

Against West Ham we simply took our chances.

Against Brentford we worked hard for it.

The game plan worked in the first game, we did what we had to do in the second, Eddie Howe had to change things to win the third.

As things stand, we are three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. This despite the PGMOL coming out on Sunday morning and admitting that Brighton should have had a penalty to go with a host of decisions that they didn’t get in the same game.

We are sitting rather pretty as things go down to the final run in. Spurs still have to play Manchester United at home and have to travel to both Liverpool and Aston Villa. Crucially though, they still must come to St James’ Park. I’ve banged the drum for weeks now that this game is the crucial one and it remains so.

Our run in isn’t all plain sailing. We have the Spurs match, we play Aston Villa away next week and we also have Arsenal up here and Chelsea away. There’s also the matter of our game in hand against Brighton, which is yet to be scheduled, but everything looks positive.

The reality check?

I feel there will be one of those “a game too far” moments for us somewhere along the line. It could have been against Brentford but we found a way. It could be next week against Villa, I’d take a point now quite frankly.

Personally, if I was pushed, I’d say the Chelsea away game or the Arsenal game at home might be the sticking point, although I hope I’m wrong. I feel we are more than capable of winning the rest, including both games against Spurs and Brighton at St James’ Park, which would highly likely give us Champions League qualification.

The big positive for me going into the run in is that we seem to have got our groove back. Taking chances against any side is important, that we managed it against the three sides we’ve faced this week is not to be undervalued.

Our goal difference has been heavily boosted as well. We seems to have got back the sort of fluency that was there pre-World Cup and, whilst I would love to see them play together more often, the rotation of Callum Wilson and Alexader Isak will be crucial in the final nine games.

How long has it been since we’ve had TWO strikers that you can honestly say will give any defence a good going over for 90 minutes? Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse? That’s over 10 years ago.

I’ll be present at St James’ Park to see both the Spurs and Southampton games over the course of the next three weeks and if, without wanting to count our chickens, we manage six points out of those two games, I’m more than confident that the promised land of the Champions League will be ours for next season.

Some have said that 70 points is the ball park figure needed for such an achievement and my long standing attitude that besting Spurs over the course of the season will get us there still rings true. Whilst I don’t think Spurs will match that tally, I’ll contradict myself somewhat and stick with Eddie Howe’s attitude – The next game is the most important.

Aston Villa on Saturday is crucial. If we have gone to 57/59 points ahead of Spurs on 53 who play Bournemouth later in the day, with a nigh on unassailable goal difference no less, that’s one hell of a feather in the cap going into the last eight games.

Elsewhere, there’s talk of redevelopment at St James’ Park and a feeling of genuine excitement of where the club can go next in terms of both infrastructure and sponsorship after years and years of stagnation in both areas. That and the improvements at the training ground will help attract the next crop of players and raise the standard and quality of those coming through the door, but results on the pitch and the competitions we play in, will fast track that recruitment more than anything short term.

At the start of the season, a European push of any kind would have been most welcome, but far from certain. It was likely a target to push “the project” on and get the future rolling.

A Champions League qualification would have been the impossible dream and witnessing the cream of Europe, coming to St James’ Park and playing under the lights midweek, was likely 2-3 years down the line in terms of any expectation.

With the (not so outrageous) financial backing of the ownership and some diligent scouting, Eddie Howe and this team are now on the verge of making such a previously impossible dream a reality and I’m backing them to make it happen – THIS SEASON…

