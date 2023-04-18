Opinion

I was watching Leeds United humiliation on Monday night and it got me thinking Newcastle United…

I switched on the Leeds United match last night.

I don’t think Liverpool are a serious threat to Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions but I wouldn’t have been upset if they’d dropped points.

After watching for a few minutes, I had already written this idea off.

It wasn’t that Liverpool were that good, it was the fact Leeds United were so woeful.

The home side so poor and not even any real fight, the Liverpool players were strolling around the midfield and had all the time in the world.

It was a miracle that Leeds United survived until the 35th minute without conceding and even then Liverpool needed a helping hand (well, arm!) from the match officials. Yet another shocking decision going the way of the self-appointed elite, Trent Alexander-Arnold playing the ball with his arm before seconds later squaring the ball for Gazpo’s opening goal. When I saw the replay I laughed because I thought no way they can now allow Liverpool the goal…but they did. A total joke, the VAR official and referee would have disallowed it for sure if Leeds United had scored it.

As I say though, not that I think it made much difference to the result Leeds United so terrible, Liverpool winning 6-1 and it could / should have been double figures.

It got me thinking about Newcastle United…

These are the eight remaining Newcastle United matches this season, which will decide if NUFC make top four and

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 May – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) *** Still awaiting confirmation on whether moved for live UK TV

Sunday 28 May – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm) ***Date and time will stay the same but waiting for news whether on live TV

***Newcastle v Brighton – Postponed match waiting for new date

This is the updated Premier League table after that Leeds United 1 Liverpool 6 match last night:

With these remaining eight Newcastle United matches, the good news is that five are at home and only three away.

Also good news is that only three of the eight are against clubs in the top half of the table, five are against bottom half teams, including four of the bottom five.

Seeing just how shocking Leeds United were last night, I also wondered how our last eight opponents are doing when it comes to recent form…

Premier League form table (last six games) on Tuesday (18 April 2023) morning:

As you see, when it comes to recent form, there is some real stand outs there.

Arsenal are having a mini blip where they have let a couple of leads become draws, but they and Brighton are still top six when it comes the recent form table, as well as both top seven in the main table.

However, what about the other six opponents Newcastle United still have to play?

I took a look at how all of NUFC’s remaining eight opponents have got on in their most recent six PL matches (Form table positions before each club):

Fourth – Arsenal

(Won – Bournemouth, Fulham, Palace, Leeds, Drawn – West Ham, Liverpool, Lost – None)

Sixth – Brighton

(Won – Bournemouth, Palace, Chelsea, Drawn – Brentford, Leeds, Lost – Tottenham)

Eleventh – Tottenham

(Won – Forest, Brighton, Drawn – Southampton, Everton, Lost – Bournemouth, Wolves)

Thirteenth – Leeds

(Won – Wolves, Forest, Drawn – Brighton, Lost – Arsenal, Palace, Liverpool)

Fourteenth – Everton

(Won – Brentford, Drawn – Forest, Chelsea, Tottenham, Lost – Man U, Fulham)

Sixteenth – Chelsea

(Won – Leicester, Drawn – Everton, Liverpool, Lost – Villa, Wolves, Brighton)

Eighteenth – Southampton

(Won – None, Drawn – Man U, Tottenham, Lost – Brentford, West Ham, Man City, Palace)

Nineteenth – Leicester

(Won – None, Drawn – Brentford, Lost – Chelsea, Palace, Villa, Bournemouth, Man City)

Leaving aside Arsenal and Brighton, looking at the other six Newcastle United opponents to come…

In a combined 36 recent matches they have managed only four wins between them.

One of those was the very lucky Tottenham win against Brighton, Leeds United with wins over relegation rivals Forest and Wolves the only one a narrow 1-0 home win for Everton over Brentford (great home record but terrible on the road, only three away wins in 16 games).

Put it another way, Newcastle United have won five of their last six games, compared to these six upcoming opponents winning only a combined four of their last 36.

Newcastle United still have to get over the line BUT having now got a really tough sequence of Man U at home and West Ham, Brentford and Villa away, out of the way, picking up nine points.

Plus having already got the vast majority of their overall toughest matches out the way, this really is in the hands of Newcastle United.

Their remaining matches generally against clubs in the bottom half of the table and who are struggling in their recent form.

