Opinion

I was looking forward to Everton fans comments ahead of Newcastle match – They didn’t disappoint!

Everton fans, you have to love them.

Well somebody must.

I had been looking forward to reading their comments and I wasn’t to be disappointed.

The Everton fans, or at least a sizeable number of them, are really special…

They claim they are not bothered at all about Newcastle United and yet…they then make it ever so clear that they absolutely are.

The odd voice of reason amongst these comments from Everton fans but not many!

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team forum:

‘Need to watch their game against Tottenhm today and hope they are run ragged, get some injury’s, red cards etc. need them at their lowest on Thursday!’

‘I fancy us in this, for the simple reason that top4 shakes have hit Newcastle

If they don’t beat spurs today we might see them unravel a bit.’

‘(2.10pm on Sunday) Newcastle 3-0 up already v Spurs. Grim news for us on Thursday.’

‘(2.23pm on Sunday) 5-0 new castle over Tottenham in just 20 min, we have a mountain to climb’

‘(2.24pm on Sunday) Better for us that they score plenty of goals today and that they are in a better position for top 4 finish for our game…’

‘(2.26pm on Sunday) Thing is they could get burnt out, plenty.of teams can be amazing one day and revert the next, at home Newcastle are a different team.’

‘(2.30pm on Sunday) As always we will find it very difficult to create and take chances. Today’s horror show for Spurs has very little impact on our game but it does demonstrate that Newcastle are a good team who will fancy themselves to beat us.

Another match where a point is a good result in the context of the game but not in the season.’

‘Biggest game in our club’s history.’

‘Something, something, relegation. Something, something Anthony Rat Gordon. Something, something Geordie, inbred, horse punching, Any and Dec loving’ toads.’

‘Can we kick every Geordie who enters goodison on Thursday?’

‘Please Anthony, relegate us. Just for the vaults and fume hotter than nuclear rods on grand old team dot com slash forum.’

‘Fingers in the ears celebration in front of the Gladys.

To be fair…if that happened, I think the first case of murder of a footballer on the pitch would happen.

Another Everton first.’

‘I refuse to allow them horse punching, genocidal, women hating, faux rivalry starting, Ant and Dec producing, 1 club city half wits be the ones that push us further down.’

‘What’s the oil lad doing? Need to get him down for Thursday night.’

‘For the first time ages, I think we will win on Thursday, provided we have Onana. Doucoure ànd Calvert Lewin in the starting line up, I think we will have enough to get the three points.’

‘Potentially the last match at Goodison under the lights in the top flight.’

‘Do or die and probably the latter. Would be proper Everton if Gordon scores and plays a part in sending us down.’

‘Think our fate ultimately hinges on this game now.

A win with the Goodison crowd bouncing would give people at least some hope heading into the last 5 games. Anything other than that and it’s sayonara Premier League.’

‘If there ever was an added incentive to beat them, it is this now newly manufactured belief by the Toon that they are and have been, a bigger club than us.

They well and truly need putting back in their box and I’m hoping we can do it come Thursday.’

‘We are the lowest scorers in the league, Newcastle have the best defence,they are full of confidence,we aren’t. Only one winner in that game on thursday,we need to save our legs for the big one at Leicester.’

‘For people who are panicking because newcastle just thumped spurs with ease 6-1

may i remind you we are at home on a thursday night at the old lady

may i also remind you we just kept a clean sheet v palace who beat leeds 5-1 away from home and scored 9 goals in their last 3 games

so whilst it may seem like a daunting task, it’s nothing we can’t overcome.’

‘Also was first time in a couple of years that Spurs played 4 atb before switching to WBs when already 5-0

They looked lost

We won’t be that easy to break down imo.’

‘Wonder if Howe will play Gordon? He clearly has a bit of a chip on his shoulder and could see him getting wound up by the crowd. Would probably be sensible to leave him on the bench, it’s not like they need him really.’

‘Totally clutching at straws but hopefully the skunks have used up their goal allocation for the week in one game.

Never liked them as a club but they looked mighty impressive today and showed everyone what can be done with some clever management and acquisitions plus people who clearly know what they’re doing in the boardroom. They’ve come such a long way in such a short period. Mad to think they were rock bottom of the league and cut adrift back in Dec 2021 and were in far worse state than us then.’

‘I would not begrudge the geordie tramps a result after all the sanctimonious wummery we have thrown their way over the years, as long as we got the results needed to stay up anyway, and as long as every glory hunting black and white striped scruff gets webbed all over the place on their way out.

Can see them singing “going down” to us all game, as they score at will. It’s what we actually deserve.

The hiding we need to go and batter City and Bournemouth.

Everton will no doubt let me down, beat the Geordies, and get relegated.’

‘Need someone right on Guimareas , the lad is class totally bossed that game today.’

‘If you’d showed me Newcastles starting lineup from today 2 years ago, and asked me what position they were in I’d have said between 12th-14th, whilst not having a clue who Guimaraes was but assuming he was good because he sounds exotic. Longstaff? Burn?? Joelinton playing where??? A grumpy bleached rat on the bench??

As a team, they have been coached (very very quickly) to a level far far above what you’d expect from some of those names. Really is impressive from Howe. They are very good this year, but nowhere near as good as they were made to look today. They are fuelled by confidence every week due to their form, and that needs Goodisoning out of them as soon as they come out of the tunnel. If we start tentatively and let them settle and the crowd to lose their impetus, we can’t outplay them. I can also see them using the atmosphere to suck us into some handbags, for we will receive 2 reds and they will get the sympathy of the nation.’

‘The Geordies will be insufferable, the thought of Gordon scoring has me physically sick.’

‘I hope all attending Evertonians sing Thursday particularly Everturn Everturn Everturn, Ever turn Ever turn Ever turen. Every single fan. Be as loud as you can and don’t let those skunks out sing us either.’

‘Were winning this. Doucoure & hopefully Coleman & Onana to come back in will give us confidence.

Goodison has to be unbelievable though.

Were better playing sides in good form, awful when up against those in bad form.’

‘I mean, getting this sudden optimism based on Newcastle coming off of their best result in decades is a new approach, that’s for sure…’

