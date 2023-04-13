Opinion

I think this is where the friction between Aston Villa fans and Newcastle United fans kicked off

Just been reading the comments section on The Mag and two topics stand out.

Number One – Where does this rivalry with Aston Villa fans come from?

Number Two – Regulars asking what’s happened to the Sensible Monk on the comments section?

Dealing with the last one first.

Well lo and behold, who did I bump into after Brentford away.

Yes, the one and only self-proclaimed Mike Ashley fan, Simon (Sensible Monk).

He confirmed he was currently banned from The Mag’s commenting section (though not for his Mike Ashley views).

Now I know Monk from the away games and what he says on here about putting on coaches and helping folk out with match tickets is one hundred per cent correct, and if you spend time in his company, he’s actually a nice enough bloke.

Does this excuse his bizarre pro FCB ramblings? Hell no.

However, here’s the bigger picture. Were the personal attacks on Simon not part of a bigger problem? In that as much as we loathed the FCB, we actually couldn’t do anything on a practical level to rid him of our club,.

Fair play to the lads and lasses who sacrificed their season tickets to try and force him out, you fought the noble fight and have my upmost respect.

That’s my take on it, we went through the FCB era, now enjoy what we have.

Which takes me on to Villa on Saturday.

Where did this rivalry come from? Well here’s my take on it.

Back in 1997, England played a friendly away to Switzerland.

During the game a mob of mackems, enabled by some Aston Villa fans, set about two Newcastle fans who had taken the hump at an anti-Alan Shearer song, which resulted in wor lads getting a hiding.

Forward to 1998 and Villa away, when two van loads of our lot went down to Villa to redress the situation, hence the bad blood between both sets of fans ever since.

NUWNBD

