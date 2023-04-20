Opinion

I suppose I have to want Manchester United to win…

It doesn’t come easy, as usually I want them to lose every single game.

However, I suppose this will have to be an exception.

Manchester United playing on Thursday night away against Sevilla.

Their Europa League quarter-final is 2-2 from the first leg and so they need to win the match tonight to go through.

Reality is that for the greater (Newcastle United!) good I need to want Manchester United to win this one.

If they go through, Erik ten Hag’s side will then face a two-legged semi-final to be played against Juventus or Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg on Thursday 11 May and the second leg on Thursday 18 May.

This would mean Manchester United having to play 11 matches in five weeks.

That would start with their FA Cup semi on Sunday against Brighton, then those two Europa League semi-final matches and eight Premier League matches all to be completed by Sunday 28 May, exactly five weeks after this Sunday’s game at Wembley.

As a Newcastle United fan, I have to want as many obstacles as possible in the path of our top four rivals.

So it has to be come on ‘United’ (a bit of a sickly feeling…) tonight.

