Opinion

I don’t think Brentford will have prepared for this Newcastle United front three

I’m going to start this by saying, WHAT A SEASON.

I’m not even talking solely about Newcastle United here. I mean, obviously Newcastle, but what a season in general too.

It’s great seeing teams like Chelsea and Liverpool completely off the pace. Chelsea are in a fight to finish top half. They’ve not been in the Champions League discussion for months. Seeing teams like Brentford and Brighton battling for European places is equally brilliant.

I would love it, love it, if it was Brighton and ourselves that sneaked into third and fourth places respectively. Brighton haven’t really been in the conversation but they are only four points behind Tottenham with two games in hand. They play this afternoon away to Spurs, so if they can sneak a win, they’ll be favourites for fifth. Okay, they’re seven points behind Man Utd with just the one game in hand, but they do host them at the start of May. A lot of ifs, buts and maybes, however, if they could beat those two, they’ll be right in the hunt.

It feels a bit to me like the promotion season when Brighton were fighting us for the title. We wanted that title but with Hughton leading the Seagulls, many of us hoped they would take second. What Brighton have done, considering the key players they’ve sold over the last couple of years, makes their achievement even more incredible. Just think, in the last two seasons alone they’ve lost their manager, Graham Potter, as well as Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard and of course, Big Dan Burn. Huge players leaving over these two seasons and yet with clever recruitment and management they’ve gone from 16th in 20/21 to 9th in 21/22 to currently 6th in 22/23.

Make no mistake, Dan Ashworth has played a big part in that sustained improvement. Imagine what he’s going to be able to do with us!

Anyway, it’s unlikely that Brighton can finish top four, but it would be fabulous if they could (alongside Newcastle United!). Knock the so-called elite down a few pegs.

Anyway, back to the subject of this article. Callum Wilson.

It’s easy writing this article on the back of him scoring three goals in four days and just 74 minutes of actual time on the pitch. I had been planning to pen this for a few weeks though.

I consume a lot of Newcastle United content. The Mag is, of course, my one and only independent NUFC site but I watch a couple of Youtube channels and subscribe to The Athletic, as well as listening to their podcast. There has certainly been a trend of opinion that I’ve noticed that considers Callum Wilson no longer up to it. This isn’t everyone but I have seen comments that he’s past it, that we need to replace him in the summer and from one fool on Youtube, that he’s a Championship striker at best. I will qualify that last comment by saying this was a Man Utd fan on a Newcastle Youtube channel that stated this, so we can forgive / understand his naivety.

Championship striker?

For someone to be considered that you’d have to be claiming that they wouldn’t be any Premier League club’s first choice striker. Realistically, I think at least half the clubs in the Premier League would happily have Callum Wilson leading the line. All the teams in the bottom half would and I’m including Chelsea in that. They’re desperate for someone who can put it in the net. Even Man Utd would surely prefer him to that lumbering Dutchman they’re persevering with through the middle. I think Brighton would probably take him too. They’ve got an 18-year-old and a well past it Welbeck as their striker options. Danny Welbeck hasn’t hit double figures in the Premier League since… oh wait… he never has.

Callum Wilson is a proven goal scorer. He’s now managed double figures in three of his last five seasons. Since he first did so with 14 goals in 30 games for Bournemouth, he’s scored 52 Premier League goals in 130 appearances. It’s not the scoring rate of a Cole, Ferdinand or Shearer but a goal every 2.5 games on average is decent going. Especially when you factor in his injury struggles. For us he’s been even better. He’s got 30 Premier League goals in 65 games. Scoring at a rate of closer to one in two.

His injury record is the next stick that he’s regularly beaten with.

Sure, he has missed a lot of action for us. He missed 12 Premier League games in his first season and 20 last season. So far, it’s only actually eight that he’s missed with ten more to go. Nobody is more frustrated than Wilson himself about his injury troubles.

As part of my mass Newcastle United consumption, I listen to his Footballer’s Football Podcast every week. What I’ve learned from that is that he is a man that never shirks responsibilities. When he misses big chances, he doesn’t say the goalie did well, or the defender put him off. He always says that he needs to look at what he could have done differently. His mindset is strong and positive and he’s always striving to improve. If his body was as powerful as his mindset, he’d play 90 minutes of every game without fail.

The idea that we can no longer rely on him is complete nonsense. I’d be massively disappointed if we let him go in the summer. I’d like another striker in, ideally another young one with pace and energy that can play right across the front positions. I think this is the type of addition that the board will target. However, with more options and Wilson not expected to slug away every game, we can protect him, and he can play a big part in a season where we are likely to have many more games.

Something wasn’t right with Callum Wilson after the World Cup.

There are rumours of illness (potentially long Covid), of niggling injuries that he was struggling to shake off. Whatever the reason, he hasn’t been sharp. He hasn’t been anywhere near his best.

Let’s not forget though that before the World Cup he was in fine form with six goals and two assists in just 11 appearances (10 starts). Since the World Cup he’s missed three games and only scored once and assisted once in eight games (five starts). It’s in this time that some fans seem to have lost faith in him. Across a period of three months and eight games he’s gone from our top scorer of the previous two seasons and a player most would consider to be one of the best in the team, to someone that is past it and needs to move on. Howay, plenty of strikers have dry patches. I’m over the moon that he’s got back to scoring ways and I think with Isak doing so well it is benefitting him. Not only does he have real competition for the first time since he joined us but he’s not under pressure to have to play every game that he is semi fit for.

Callum Wilson, like ASM, was a great servant to us during those dark days under our previous management. Without one of them and certainly without both, we would have been relegated. With 10 goals in 21 games Wilson is now on track for his best ever season in black and white. I know we’re a new club now with higher expectations but it is worth reminding everyone that Wilson’s tally of 12 a couple of years ago is the best haul a Newcastle striker has achieved in the Premier League since Loic Remy in 13/14!

If we’re playing Champions League football next season, I think both Callum Wilson and ASM are worthy of being part of that squad and experience. For someone like Callum who has played non-league and every division in the English football pyramid, it would be amazing for him to be able to add Champions League football to his list of achievements. This isn’t just sentimental though. I think he’d have a massive part to play for us next year even if we do sign another player similar to our sensational Swede.

I think today Isak may well be back leading the line from the start against Brentford. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gordon, Isak and Murphy across that front three as Howe looks to protect Wilson and ASM after a congested run of games.

I would personally love to see a front three of ASM, Wilson and Isak.

Murphy has done exceptionally well coming in for Almiron and I’m chuffed to bits for him. He’s Eddie Howe’s most used player this season, even if most of those uses have come from the bench. Clearly he trusts him and, over this recent period, he’s repaid that trust.

However, I want to see what Wilson and Isak can do together and Isak looks fully equipped to be able to play out wide.

I don’t think Brentford would have prepared for that front three and I don’t think they could handle it either. Roll on 3pm.

