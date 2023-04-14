Opinion

I am falling in love all over again

After these last five Newcastle United wins on the bounce, I have recently been on cloud nine.

We had the drama against Wolves at St James’ Park, followed by the Alexander Isak inspired comeback win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Then had to endure another daft and tedious international break, before we put the Salford Reds to the sword and jumped above them into third position in the Premier League.

It was then off to the London Stadium and a thrashing of the hapless Hammers, before another capital performance against the likeable Thomas Frank and his gutsy Brentford side.

What is it with Newcastle United…

‘Falling in love again

Never wanted to

What am I to do?

I can’t help it’

I have said this before and at the risk of keep repeating myself, I will hopefully be able to carry on saying it.

That this is the best I have felt being a Toon supporter since the days of King Kev in the 1990s and Sir Bobby Robson in the early 2000s.

Every day I seem to be waking up with a positive attitude and extra spring in my step, a feeling that as a Newcastle United supporter I have something worth looking forward to once again.

I can actually feel the lift and see the happiness on a daily basis, that Eddie Howe’s team are providing for my own local community this season.

Our manager will keep taking every game as it comes from now until the end of season and we all must keep our feet firmly on the ground.

That doess’t mean to say that we can’t at the same time, all have our eyes firmly on the prize.

Which is, potentially Champions League football for the first time in twenty years.

Who would have believed that we could even have been on the brink of this, just over eighteen months ago.

Newcastle United were in total disarray, hurtling towards another relegation under an uncaring and spiteful owner.

Most of the fanbase were totally disillusioned, a sense of hopelessness in Tyneside pubs and clubs etc.

Not anymore though.

The places I regularly frequent are bouncing, people are even greeting one another with a handshake, cuddle and a pat on the back again.

All of this has happened during an economic crisis, with inflation and gas and electric bills etc soaring.

Social deprivation is rife and good people have had to take to the streets on strike, in order to try and make ends meet and obtain a decent working wage.

Yes it can be all so very depressing if you let it.

It is approaching fifteen years since I chucked my treasured season ticket in.

It is also nearly fourteen years since I went through a very painful divorce.

These were two of the most traumatic periods in my life, apart from the death of my beloved Father.

I purposefully quoted the famous verse by Marlene Dietrich at the beginning of this article.

With the news this week that our illustrious new owners are consulting with architects (with a view to hopefully significantly expanding the St James’ Park capacity), I am thinking of doing something I didn’t think would ever be possible for me to do again.

I am now seriously beginning to want to go back.

You see, I can’t help it, because I am falling in love all over again.

HTL

