Opinion

How to cure all of these VAR decisions for Newcastle United – Surely it has to be worth a go?

I have supported Newcastle United FC since I first visited the great city of Newcastle upon Tyne in 1981, so I’ve seen some good and a lot of bad.

Each season I feel as if I have learned something new about the beautiful sport which we know as soccer. The beautiful game.

So, what have I learned this season?

Well, I have learned the importance of using at least five different devices when trying to buy tickets for home games. Ho ho ho.

Really glad I kept my season ticket through the Ashley / Bruce period and I reap the rewards now, but I still have to suffer those queues with everyone else, to get a ticket for my BFF Mr Potato.

I have also learned how to get to Wembley Stadium. I needed to use my satnav, but I’m hoping we’ll be back there soon enough that I’ll remember the route next time, Champions league final next season perhaps?

I have learned that Edward Howe is both a great tactician and according to my wife, also a very handsome man. Even more handsome than Karl Darlow in fact!

My main learning point for the season, however, relates to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

I have learned through carefully studying all of their decisions on Match of the Day (but not the week when everyone was on strike – in solidarity with Gary et al I skipped that week) that the job of a referee is very difficult.

Imagine the pressure on the VAR officials. They have so many angles to review and presumably so many buttons to press to rewind things in super slow motion. Then they come to a decision and there is YET ANOTHER BUTTON for them to press.

With all of these buttons available then it’s no wonder they sometimes press the wrong button and disallow our perfectly good goal at home to Palace.

So, how do we make the referee’s life easier?

Simple. We install an app on everyone’s mobile telephone and if the referee needs help with a decision we simply vote on it – a bit like ask the audience on who wants to be a millionaire.

This approach ensures that the decisions are based on what fans want to see. This couldn’t be limited to spectators in the ground, as the mobile reception within SJP is appalling, but it could certainly be linked to the existing Premier league app.

In giving fans the final say over decisions on the field, football would finally be democratic and no longer dominated by the top six.

Surely it’s worth a go?

