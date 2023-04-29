Opinion

How it was when it was – Swindon away (sometime, some scoreline…)

I live in an area of London long associated with radicalism. A triangle of land West from Camberwell to Vauxhall and North to Waterloo. On the South side of the river, some might say unfashionable.

Waterloo, home of the Southbank and the Arts, Vauxhall with its history of unorthodoxy, with its eighteenth and nineteenth century Pleasure Gardens and Kennington Park. Home of the Chartists rally that authorities feared would bring revolution to Britain akin to that in Europe at the time. Kennington Park a rallying point for many protests over the years.

So, early on a Saturday morning I can’t convince my Art School buddies to leave our Kennington squat, for an exciting Newcastle United away day at Swindon (More like can’t rouse them after a Friday night session).

This is pre internet and mobile phone, so armed with a handful of cash it’s off to Paddington I go, by myself.

Into the station and there are small groups of men similar age to me. No “Christmas trees” anywhere. The only give away the style of clothes, haircuts and the occasional football pin badge.

Out of one knot of young men steps out a grinning familiar face from home. Mickey from Kenton Bar, known to everyone as Topps. A great lad with identical sense of humour to me and same political allegiances.

So, me and Topps arm ourselves with plenty of tins for the journey and pile on to the Swindon bound train.

Halfway into the journey a tall, leggy, mini-skirted blonde woman walks through the carriage, asking everyone the way to the toilet. She is really a man. He / She obviously likes Topps and just as the train judders, he falls onto Topps’ lap to the amusement and cheering of all the lads around us.

Once in Swindon we dive into the nearest pub with my new away day pals.

Then it’s off to the ground and for some unfathomable reason we decide to pay into the Swindon end, an open concrete terrace, adjacent to the away supporters pen.

Immediately the Swindon supporters move away from us and create a rough circle of space around us. Then up steps the Giant of the Cotswolds and he says to me “what you boys doing in our end?” I honestly cannot remember what was said by us, but I think it must have been funny, because everyone around was laughing, as was the man mountain beside us. He then started to inform us of the best places to go in Swindon for a drink after the game.

Not taking any of his advice, straight after the game it’s first train back to London. The Geordie faithful dissipate into the night but me and my mate are having a right good laugh and after a couple of beers in Soho, he decides he is gonna stick with me and stop over.

We head off to the Hermits Cave in Camberwell, where people sell hard left-wing newspapers. Sure enough, my mates are all there, three fellow Geordies and a few more Northerners we know.

There is a party later that we get to, at a semi derelict house / shop on Denmark Hill. Sound system and lighting in place. Turns out this party was an illegal Acid House rave, in the era of Uncle Monty and the Camberwell Carrot. Who said South of the river was unfashionable?

Some thirty something years later I bump into Topps once again and he has just got back from Ibiza. Over drinks on Gosforth High Street, we both agree it was a cracking weekend all those years ago.

And neither of us has any idea what the score was that day…

