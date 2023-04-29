Opinion

Henry Rono and Newcastle United – Disrupting and dismantling the opposition

Growing up in the 1970s, I used to love watching athletics on TV, at the time there was a Kenyan middle distance runner called Henry Rono.

Although Rono never competed at the Olympics, he is remembered for being the former record holder for the 3,000 metres steeplechase for over a decade, as well as setting the world record for the 5,000 metres twice, in 1978, and again, three years later.

Rono’s success was based on a strategy that is often referred to as ‘Kenyan Intervals’ where typically, he would run slightly faster on the bends, with the straights slightly slower or other variations such as changing rhythm every 200 metres.

Indeed, our very own Brendan Foster and his coach developed sessions to prepare for championships where he would, for example, in training run 1,600 metres with alternate very fast 50 metres and a ‘float’ 50 metres, developing an ebb and flow of pace. This technique disrupted the race and had an adverse effect on other athletes.

What’s this got to do with us?

Well, Newcastle United have done something similar this season.

We had a relatively poor start after dismantling Nottingham Forest on the opening day where after seven games, although we’d only lost once, we had only amassed eight points.

That relatively poor run ended in west London with a thumping 4-1 win at Fulham on 1 October, NUFC used that as the catalyst for a run of eight games in which we only dropped points at Old Trafford in a goalless draw.

Following the enforced break for the Qatar World Cup, we returned with an impressive win at Leicester, but our form dipped again and we only managed one more win from our next eight league games, a run which culminated in back to back defeats against Liverpool and Man City. The rot stopped on 12 March, a full two months after we’d previously last won a league match, when we beat Wolves 2-1 at St James. The win at Goodison on Thursday night was our seventh in the last eight outings.

Fast bends, slower on the straights?

Looking forward to Sunday, we can surely make it eight wins from nine and if so, Newcastle United will have amassed 65 points.

There’s been a lot of debate on The Mag concerning how many points are required for Champions League football next season and the perceived wisdom is ‘somewhere in the high sixties’.

This weekend, Tottenham are away at Liverpool, whilst Man Utd entertain Aston Villa. It might be that two of those teams won’t pick up any points; there could be a scenario that plays out where all four drop two points. Either way, if we win, the league table will look even better come Sunday evening.

I’m 100 percent sure that Eddie is preparing the lads for Sunday as if their lives depend on it.

Beat Southampton and we will have one foot in the Champions League and for me, I’ll look back on this season with pride that our team, our city is competing once again, competing in a not too dissimilar way to the way in which Henry Rono so successfully disrupted and dismantled his opponents on the tartan track.

HTL.