Harry Redknapp selects just these three Newcastle United stars

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three players from the game at St James’ Park, as Newcastle United took Tottenham apart 6-1..

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose these three Newcastle United stars…

Jacob Murphy:

“Jacob Murphy is a must, what a game for the lad!

“For the first goal, he was so sharp and reacted far quicker than any Spurs defender.

“The second, what a strike that was!

“It was a fantastic performance and I’m delighted for him.”

Joe Willock:

“That pass alone means that Joe Willock must be in the side!

“What a ball that was to Isak, to have the technique to play that pass with the outside of his foot, top class.

“That could be the pass of the season!

“He’s having a great year and he probably goes under the radar.

“Joe has a brilliant turn of pace; he’s got quick feet and he’s a very natural finisher in front of goal.

“He’s got to be in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts!”

Alexander Isak:

“Alexander Isak has to be my star man this week.

“The first 20 minutes at St James’ were unbelievable, I couldn’t believe what I was watching!

“Isak was the best player on the park and took his two goals so well.

“Everything this lad does is classy, and he never looks flustered in front of goal.

“He’s having an excellent debut season for Newcastle, and I love watching him play.”

This is the full Harry Redknapp Premier League team of the week:

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Timothy Castagne (Leicester)

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester)

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton)

Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

