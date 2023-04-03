News

Harry Redknapp selects just the three Newcastle United stars

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three players from the game at St James’ Park, as Newcastle United won 2-0 against Man U.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose these three Newcastle United stars…

Kieran Trippier:

“Kieran Trippier has been superb all season and was brilliant yesterday against [Man] United!

“I thought Newcastle [United] were outstanding and Kieran was a threat all game down the right.

“He’s been such a good signing for Eddie Howe, his quality on the ball is terrific.

“There’s not many better than Kieran.”

Dan Burn:

“Dan Burn has had a brilliant season, I’m delighted for the lad.

“For a local lad to find his way back to the club is a great story and he’s become a key player.

“He must be the tallest left-back in history!

“He’s not the quickest but you don’t see many getting the better of him.”

Bruno:

“There’s not many better midfielders in the country better than Bruno Guimaraes.

“To be honest, I don’t see any weaknesses in his game, he’s got a bit of everything about him.

“He’s so composed on the ball and very rarely gives it away.

“He seems a good lad too, and the fans have really taken to him.

“They’ll be hoping they can keep him for a few years.”

This is the full Harry Redknapp Premier League team of the week:

Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

John Stones (Man City)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Julian Alvarez (Man City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

