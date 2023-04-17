News

Harrison Ashby gets goal and an assist in first match in black and white

Harrison Ashby has had a frustrating time so far on Tyneside.

Injury problems having plagued him since his January move from West Ham.

The right-sided defender set to be out of contract this summer and the Hammers agreeing to a bargain reported deal of around £3m, Harrison Ashby arriving at St James’ Park in the same transfer window as Anthony Gordon.

The 21 year old finally pulled on a black and white shirt on Monday afternoon, turning out for the Newcastle United Under 21s against their Norwich City counterparts.

Eddie Howe watching on as Harrison Ashby made an impressive start, albeit below first team level, getting an assist for the Ryan Fraser opener, then scoring himself with a right footed effort.

The former West Ham defender also managed his first yellow card in black and white, before later subbed just after the hour mark.

As for the match overall, Amadou Diallo made it 3-0 on 27 minutes and United were cruising.

However, three goals conceded in 15 minutes, two before the break and one after, saw Norwich pull it back to 3-3.

Up stepped Lewis Miley though to supply an excellent winner just before the game moved into the final ten minutes.

Not a great season when it comes to results for the NUFC Under 21s, this was a first league win since October.

No doubt Eddie Howe keen to get Ryan Fraser into the shop winner to hopefully offload him this summer, as well as a number of other NUFC players who will help to fund and make space for new signings.

Newcastle United Under 21s 4 Norwich City Under 21s 3

Newcastle United:

M.Thompson, Ashby (J.Miley 62), Bondswell, Savage, A.Murphy, Carlyon, L.Miley, Fraser, Diallo, Vilca (Huntley 62), Ndiweni (Hackett 72)

