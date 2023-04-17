Opinion

Giving credit is a dying trait

Newcastle United fans watched their team finish second on Saturday.

A first defeat in six weeks for Eddie Howe’s side.

A loss always a little tougher to take after watching the team win five in a row.

Nevertheless, from what I saw, Newcastle United fans were speaking with pretty much one voice.

Newcastle supporters obviously disappointed with the game and the result BUT giving Aston Villa credit.

I was interested / amused by some of the responses to this pretty much universal post-match reaction from Newcastle United fans.

I think for many in the media and other fanbases, the idea of giving credit to the opposition is a dying trait.

Looking at a lot of the stuff on social media and in comments sections etc, the likes of Aston Villa fans hoping for a petulant reaction from Newcastle United fans, instead having been bemused (dare I say, disappointed…) when NUFC supporters reply with comments congratulating them and their team, saying simply how much better Villa had been on the day.

I blame Sir Alex Ferguson in particular, a great manager for sure BUT not for me a great man. Certainly not when it comes to doing the right thing and giving credit where it was / is due.

For me, Fergie helped inspire a whole generation of managers, especially with post-match TV interviews becoming the norm straight after games. Man U didn’t lose a lot of games under their most successful manager ever BUT when they did come second in any match, it was rarely a case of being gracious in defeat.

Instead, Ferguson and many others would look to find any other reason for the defeat, any other than the opposition had simply been the better team and deserved to win. Match officials, bad luck, the weather, timing of the game, mistakes by individuals in their own team, anything rather than saying well done, you deserved to win today.

This to me has set the trend and now the vast majority of football fans, never mind managers, hate giving credit to the other team. It looks to me like they see it as showing weakness, admitting their side was inferior. Far better tp just deny the truth / reality and stick to the story that it was dodgy refereeing decisions or other factors that were the main / only reasons for defeat, not that simply the other team / players were better and deserved the victory.

To me it shows strength (and honesty / integrity!) to admit the opposition were better than you on that particular day.

When Eddie Howe and Newcastle United fans were saying post-match that Aston Villa were much the better in the 90 minutes and massively deserved the three points, it isn’t even a case of accepting the opposition are a better team, better individuals. Instead, you are just accepting / admitting that in that one match the opposition were worthy winners.

Like I say, I see it as a strength when somebody like Eddie Howe (or Newcastle United fans, or the odd other manager) gives credit to their opponents. It gives you credibility, shows you have integrity, a willingness to tell the truth and it gains respect. I find it embarrassing when so many managers and football supporters act like I did when I was seven years old. Back then, I never accepted that Newcastle United had deserved to lose, I also thought NUFC had the best players in the world in every position…

Just like Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson though, Eddie Howe doesn’t act like a seven year old either. The likes of these Newcastle United managers make me proud, due to the way they manage the team AND the way they conduct themselves.

The embarrassment of having the likes of Steve Bruce, JFK and others as Newcastle United managers has been horrendous, always making excuses, throwing their own players under a bus rather than accept criticism and so on, including that refusal to give credit to the opposition – team and manager.

To me, refusing to give credit to the opposition is as bewildering as those who are responsible for two of my pet hates. Those who choose not to say please and thank you, as well as those who choose not to hold a door open for you.

It isn’t by accident, these people make a conscious choice not to keep that door open as you rush towards it, the same when making the conscious choice not to say please and thank you.

So well done Aston Villa for Saturday BUT the Premier League table at the end of the season (as it does now) will say that Newcastle United have the better manager and team…and fans!

