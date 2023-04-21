News

Geremi analysis on what is happening at Newcastle United

Geremi was one of the first signings of the Mike Ashley era at Newcastle United.

In July 2007, having become a free agent after his Chelsea contract came to end, the midfielder signed by Sam Allardyce.

Mike Ashley actually allowed Allardyce a fair bit of cash to spend in the very first transfer window of his horrific reign on Tyneside, especially when it came to wages.

Beye, Faye, Enrique, Rozehnal, Cacapa, Barton and Smith all were bought in that summer.

Whilst Geremi and Viduka arrived as ‘free’ agents, both of them reported to be on wages of £100,000 a week each.

Fair to say that for these last two, their best days (and best speed!) were in the past, both of them proving expensive mistakes and summing up the mess Sam Allardyce made, which basically laid the foundations for the relegation that would follow the next season.

Whilst Newcastle United won’t look back with much fondness on the days when Geremi was at the club, it appears that for the former player, he clearly loved his time on Tyneside…

Geremi speaking ahead of Sunday’s Newcastle v Tottenham match to lordping:

Eddie Howe mentioned Newcastle will be targeting elite players in the summer. They’ve been linked to Declan Rice, Moussa Diaby and other big players. As someone that played for the club, what would be your message to potential transfer targets?

“Newcastle is a great team that is going in the right direction. The fans are absolutely wonderful – they should not hesitate to join the club. If any Newcastle targets need any advice, they shouldn’t hesitate to call me!

“You’re a good ambassador for Newcastle, Geremi!”

(Laughing) for sure, for sure.

“The progress that Newcastle have made has been incredible. What is next for the club and can the fans dare to dream about a title challenge next season?”

“One step at a time my Newcastle friends! I think we should wait and see how Newcastle finish this season and try and concentrate on qualifying for the Champions League. Let’s take it game by game.”

The race for the top four looks tighter than ever. Arsenal and City will be there, who do you think will join them?

“When you look at the table, Arsenal and Manchester City will definitely qualify for the Champions League. Manchester United are a very strong contender as are Tottenham.

“I would love to see Newcastle finish in the top four because of what they’ve been showing this season. I think qualifying for the Champions League would be a very good reward for the season that Newcastle has had. Part of my heart belongs to Newcastle, so I hope they can do it.”

Newcastle are having a remarkable season. Next year looks certain to bring European football and the squad will need bolstering – what areas of the team do you think Eddie needs to address in the summer?

“I think that any squad that is balancing European commitments with domestic commitments needs to add players. You need a bigger squad to manage the additional games and you’re looking for all of your players to deliver consistent performances when you have to rotate the team. In my opinion, I think Newcastle will need to add more experienced players in every area of the team. It is very important to have players that have experience of playing European football in your squad.

“Newcastle has some younger players who are very good. Adding some experience to the group will be a wise decision. You need these guys in your team – guys that can drive and challenge the rest of the squad to constantly improve and compete.”

Eddie Howe has brought the good times back to the Toon. As an ex-player how happy you are to see your former club at the right end of the table and how much credit does Eddie deserve for what he has achieved since being appointed coach.

“Eddie Howe deserves huge congratulations for the job that he has been doing at the club since he was appointed. He has given the fans hope and he has made the fans very happy for the first time a very long time. When you look at Newcastle today, everyone is very happy. I have my fingers crossed that they can qualify for the Champions League because the club and its fans deserve that. For so many years they didn’t have the opportunity to go and watch Champions League matches.

“I hope that Newcastle can remain focussed over the next eight games and concentrate on finishing as high as possible in the league. We know the next period of games is going to be very demanding for Newcastle, but everyone should trust Eddie’s ability to get this team over the line because he is a great manager. My message to the team would be to take things game-by-game, concentrate on beating Tottenham and don’t think about Europe yet. Newcastle have showed over the season that they are one of the best teams in the Premier League. They have sent a message to all of their rivals, and in some ways, it makes things more difficult for Newcastle because their opponents are coming knowing they have to raise their level to beat them.”

One player that has been strongly linked to the club is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. Do you think he would be a good signing for the club?

“Listen, when it comes to player recruitment, the most important person is the manager – he must decide what type of player and personality he thinks is needed to improve the squad.

“He also must look at the performances of his own team. Dan Burn has been fantastic for Eddie Howe in the left back role this season, so if he is happy with his performances, then it becomes very tricky to bring someone in to compete with him.

“It is absolutely crucial for Newcastle to make sure that when they are signing players, they are signing the right guys – not just in terms of their ability but also their attitude.

“For Newcastle to reach the Champions League with this squad, their players have had to perform brilliantly. Newcastle will want to bring in players to have a competitive squad, but they must be very selective about the targets because Eddie Howe will not want to disrupt the harmony of his team.

“Big managers are always tested on managing a squad and making sure that every player has a role and is happy – it isn’t about going out and signing player after player like Chelsea have done.

I don’t think that Chelsea have respected some of the fundamental rules of football. Football isn’t about having the money to go out any buy fifty new players! No, no – that is not football. I am sorry. Chelsea have made a mistake by signing so many players simply because they have the resources to do it. Football doesn’t work like that – there is no chemistry between the Chelsea players at the moment. Chemistry is so important in any successful team if you want to reach your objectives. You need a united group that have played together and understand each other. You also need to have a clear squad hierarchy – players that are first choice and players that are second choice.

“Eddie must think about that. He must think about how he will add and who he will add, but he must also make sure that the current squad is happy. My advice would be to look at adding some more talented younger players and some experienced players too.”

On Sunday Newcastle play Tottenham. That will have a significant bearing on who will finish in the top four. Do you think if Newcastle beat Tottenham that will give them the confidence to secure a place in the Champions League?

“I think if Newcastle beat Tottenham, they will have the confidence to finish in the top four. At this stage of the season, with eight games remaining, they will be thinking about the Champions League. It is remarkable because at the beginning of the season, I don’t think qualifying for the Champions League would have been the team’s objective – the progress the club have made this year is incredible.

“Big teams want to fight for the biggest prizes and that is the path that Newcastle are on at the moment. Newcastle’s performances this season against the big clubs in the Premier League have been very good.

“This is a team that doesn’t fear anybody, and the players will be thinking that they can make it to the Champions League. The Newcastle players will want to play in the Champions League – they will want to show how good they are. If they want to qualify for the Champions League, they will have to beat Tottenham. They have already beaten Manchester United and deserve to be fighting for the top four. Everything is in their hands.”

The atmosphere at St. James’ is going to be incredible on Sunday.

“I wish Newcastle all the luck in the world ahead of the game with Tottenham.”

