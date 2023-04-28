Opinion

Gary Lineker reaction to Alexander Isak and the fan response – WOW!

Gary Lineker watched on in awe.

Thursday night at Goodison Park.

His old team Everton had just fluked an 80th minute goal direct from a corner to give them (false!) faint hope.

Then Newcastle United and Alexander Isak went straight up the other end and did this…

Stop what you’re doing and watch this. pic.twitter.com/B9QKFwcxGm — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 28, 2023

Gary Lineker taking to social media with a one word response ‘WOW’ – nothing else needed to be said.

Quite astonishing piece of skill but ironically the best ever assist that never was…

As Isak put the ball across with a sublime pass to end his contribution and Murphy to tap in, the pass got the faintest of touches from an Everton defender, so technically, NOT an assist.

This is how fans of various clubs responded to Gary Lineker and the Alexander Isak brilliance:

‘Difficult to know how to top that, maybe carrying a tray of champagne glasses?’

‘This boy could be something very special.’

‘I can’t believe he hasn’t been given an assist in FPL … yep he’s in my team.’

‘The more I see this the better it gets.’

‘Haven’t seen a dribble like it – just incredible.’

‘As an Evertonian, It was very difficult to watch, but great skill. A Bargain buy from Newcastle.’

‘He’s sooo good.’

‘That was sublime.’

‘Just wonderful, a work of art!’

‘Holy Mary.’

‘You’d still be able to that against our defence in fairness Gary.’

‘You are giving him too much credit here Gary. he is playing against Sunday league footballers.’

‘Classic Lineker finish! Stand up Jacob Murphy, goal of the season!’

‘Great player, Newcastle did well there.

He was my back up plan for Man City if we didn’t get Erling Haaland.’

‘Very much like Henry, thought that he was seriously sharp when I saw clips of him at the time Arsenal were looking at him, very good player.’

‘Unreal.’

‘Amazing.’

‘Playground stuff.’

‘Isak is playing with more confidence with each game a real force to be reckoned with in future games.’

‘You see brilliant footwork, mazy run, touchline dribbling, and deft touch, I see poor defending and ball-watching.’

‘(Everton fan) Let’s hope he gets his move to a big club soon.’

‘It’s a fantastic run against defenders terrified to give a penalty when in the box and them thinking he wouldn’t get there when out the box. Tremendous feet/feat.’

‘They really want third spot over that other United.’

‘Did I just see that?’

‘Some player he is.’

‘Arsenal have to play these guys at St. James’ Park. It will be a good game.’

‘I feel dizzy just by watching that.’

‘Terrible defending.’

‘Imagine doing all of that and laying it on a plate for your teammate, only for Official FPL to not give you the assist.’

‘Looking forward to seeing the saints at the Saudis this weekend!’

‘Gary as a purist of beautiful football please lead the line for how good Isak was and not the usual media of how bad the other team were (aka spurs 6-1 by some media).’

‘Form is temporary, more two seasons to come for I will praise him. It might be only yesterday that he impressed the world though a great single deed can make history.’

‘(Man U fan) Class player, gutted we didn’t get him.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

