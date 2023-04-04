Opinion

Garth Crooks selects not so obvious Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park.

Garth Crooks picking a not so obvious Newcastle United star…

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Dan Burn in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“Another outstanding performance by Dan Burn against Manchester United.

“It was a feature of Newcastle’s defending in the white-hot atmosphere of St James’ Park and also highlights the difference between the two teams.

“The Magpies are proving to be a handful at home, and after years in the wilderness once again have a ground at which teams cannot expect to pick up easy points.

“[Man] United, on the other hand, have players who can produce on the big occasion – as they did when they beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final – but they are inconsistent in the league.

“If ever there were fans who deserve success then it’s the Geordies.

“Great fans who now have a manager capable of taking the team to new heights.”

A lot of positive stuff in there and Dan Burn more than played his part on Sunday BUT I think fair to say that the likes of Trippier, Willock and Bruno were absolute stand outs in that performance.

Nick Pope also getting an honourable mention as Garth Crooks explains why Aaron Ramsdale was his goalkeeping choice for the latest round of Premier League matches:

“David de Gea couldn’t have done any more to have kept Manchester United in the game against Newcastle at St James’ Park but eventually lost 2-0 after some abject defending.

“Newcastle’s Nick Pope kept a clean sheet but the Reds never really threatened his goal.

“Arsenal, however, could have been 3-0 down in the first half against Leeds if it hadn’t been for Aaron Ramsdale. The Arsenal keeper is having a great season and growing in confidence with every game and he will need it. The next few weeks are about to be the most important in his playing career. If Ramsdale can hold his nerve then he’s almost certain to win a Premier League medal. Should he panic or falter in any way it will be curtains. No Pressure.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Michael Keane (Everton)

Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)

Dan Burn (Newcastle)

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

(Eddie Howe laughs at Erik ten Hag embarrassing claims after dominant victory – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer – It is still going to be extremely difficult for Newcastle United BUT… Read HERE)

(Erik ten Hag hasn’t taken St James’ Park schooling too well – Read HERE)

(Match Report – Our man at St James’ Park – Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Manchester United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(United go third! Brilliant performance! Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Read HERE)

