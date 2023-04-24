Opinion

Garth Crooks explains the selection of Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the latest round of games action.

The Premier League players who have most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park.

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Joelinton.

A decision that was an absolute no-brainer.

His superb goal to make it 2-0, simply topped off an excellent overall personal performance.

The Brazilian midfielder also set up Murphy for the opener, when Lloris could only parry his shot.

Easily man of the match.

My only disagreement with Garth Crooks is the fact that only one Newcastle United player made his Premier League team of the week. A fair few candidates, including Joe Willock and the pair of players who scored two goals each, Isak looking a class act once again and Jacob Murphy having maybe his best ever NUFC performance.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Joelinton in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“This was a horror show by Tottenham.

“Five goals down away from home against the team you are competing with for a Champions League place?

“Chairman Daniel Levy should insist the players reimburse travelling fans who no doubt spent a considerable amount of money to watch their team capitulate.

“Hugo Lloris’ contribution to Tottenham’s first half beggared belief and it was a relief not to see him return for the second half.

“Newcastle on the other hand looked as though they had completely recovered from their mauling at Villa Park and gone some way to securing a top-four finish.

“My man of the match and arguably Newcastle’s player of the season is Joelinton.

“When he arrived at Newcastle he looked anything but a top-four player. He is now ever present in a Newcastle side that’s going places.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Timothy Castagne (Leicester)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Joelinton (Newcastle)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

