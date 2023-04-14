Opinion

Gamesmanship, game management and Manchester United – Peter Schmeichel says it best of all

Just a quick one this morning regarding Manchester United.

Our Friends in the North(-West) inspiring me.

This will, I hope, prove to be the last article on timewasting…and thanks to Peter Schmeichel.

To paraphrase Cole Porter:

“The Dutch in old Amsterdam do it,

Not to mention the Finns.

Folks in Siam do it ​–

Think of Siamese twins —

Some Argentines, without means, do it,

People say in Boston even beans do it;

Let’s do it, let’s waste some time.”

Genius lyrics, which would probably be banned in this woke age.

They were later parodied by Victoria Wood in The Ballad Of Barry And Freda.

However, we’re not here to discuss such artistic matters, albeit they are well worth appreciating. Time to turn to a more prosaic subject.

Newcastle United fans are, I assume, heartily sick of the blatantly manipulative bleating of managers and players from rival clubs, who never seem to tire of accusing our team of wasting time to gain or preserve an advantage.

If there is life on Mars, a visitor from the Red Planet would have to assume Eddie and his Hot Rods had suddenly invented what is, in reality, a universal tactic that has been employed since football was first played.

The agenda is clear: use a complicit media to soften up the officials before kick-off, to ensure they are on the look-out for any sort of ploy by Newcastle United’s upwardly mobile team.

All of which brings me to last night’s events at Old Trafford.

Specifically the incident in which Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United’s vertically challenged central defender, seemed to damage an ankle after his studs became stuck in the turf.

Here’s what Peter Schmeichel, who learnt all there is to know on the dark arts by serving under his equally red-nosed former boss, had to say on the aftermath of the Argentinian’s injury.

“It looks like the Sevilla players are nice carrying him off the pitch. No, they wanted him out so they could get going,” said Schmeichel, who was at Old Trafford for BBC Radio 5 Live.

“By carrying him off, it didn’t stop their momentum, Manchester United used their five subs so they knew he wouldn’t come back.

“It didn’t give the manager or the players the opportunity to have a conversation. [Man] United’s players should have stopped that, leave him on the pitch, let them [the physios] come on and carry him out and in that period, you regroup.

“This is something the players need to do, that’s a lack of leadership on the pitch. Harry Maguire should have managed that situation. When the manager sees that his player is carried off by two opposition players, he should have stopped that.”

So, there we have it.

Elite sportsmen will look for every possible way to bend the rules and laws to breaking point in pursuit of success.

End of; let’s waste no more time on the false narrative, promoted by, among others, the manager of that small club in Salford.

