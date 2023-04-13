Opinion

Game management and The Butterfly Effect

As yet another Newcastle United away game barrels towards us, I thought I would leave it a couple of days before commenting on our Brentford win.

It was undoubtedly another excellent performance from the boys, where we again saw the grit and determination, the absence of which had previously become a bit of a trademark for us.

I can’t remember the last time I watched a game like that where the old commentating cliché “the next goal is so important” has been so relevant.

Had Brentford’s goal not been disallowed and Toney scored the first penalty, there’s no telling what the score could have been. I’m not so sure that we could have clawed our way back from three or even four down, though I’m sure we would have given it a damn good try.

That said, if Wilson’s goal had stood and efforts from him, Isak and Anderson had gone in, we could have had five or six.

Of course this kind of postulation is pointless. If Toney had scored his first goal then the restart was from the centre spot and everything from there on would have played out differently – I watched Butterfly Effect – but one thing I am sure of is that Brentford weren’t the soft touch I thought they were going to be.

Three points, as the saying goes, are three points.

At the beginning of the match we seemed to have a brief foray into the world of “long ball out from the back”, but I don’t think it went as well as we’d hoped, or maybe it was just intended to put Brentford off, or, and here’s my favourite theory, the players thought “sod that for a game of soldiers” and reverted to the norm.

I have to say that initially I wasn’t a fan of this modern trend of playing out from the back, but that was probably a hangover from a time when, our players just weren’t good enough to play “good football”. That’s not me talking. That was Rafa! Hardly a leaf out of the Bobby Robson Book Of Man Management, but essentially he was right.

On a connected subject, having watched Shelvey’s attempt to play out from the back against Villa I suspect Steve Cooper might have been quoting Rafa at him after the game.

But now, from our point of view at least, playing out from the back doesn’t seem quite so scary.

While we weren’t playing particularly badly in the first half we never looked like breaking them down, so full credit to Howe for bringing on Wilson and switching to 4-4-1-1 with Isak playing in behind. There’s no doubt that was the turning point of the game for us.

As I have indicated previously, I consider statistics to be a plaything of Beelzebub, but when a little info-box flashes up on the screen saying “Possession – Brentford 28%, Newcastle 72%”, if nothing else, it gives you a little bit of hope that things might change.

When we signed Gordon I suggested that his downing tools to get the transfer was an indication that he may not be a good match for our current dressing room mentality, and his reaction to being subbed, confirms that there’s certainly room for improvement when it comes to his attitude. That said, I do have sympathy for the lad. Being the sub who gets subbed is hardly going to make you feel all warm and fuzzy, especially when you are subbed a minute after the match is supposed to have finished. However, that sympathy only goes so far. While he’s supposed to be one of the fastest players in the league and sprinted back a few times to help out, there was the odd occasions when he just strolled around aimlessly.

At 75 minutes Pope booted the ball up-field, a bit too long for Gordon, who just gave up the chase and started slowly jogging back towards our half. It was very noticeable that Wilson was screaming at him; waving for him to press forward.

It’s probably unfair to single him out for this as Wilson did the same with Anderson, who also seemed less keen to exert himself. I imagine pressing to that degree isn’t something that comes naturally, so maybe it’s just that the younger boys still need a bit of programming.

No prizes for guessing who Howe will be trying to work his magic on next.

On the subject of subbing the sub, the practise was named after the player who was apparently the first player in the Premier League to suffer that particular humiliation, but I can’t for the life of me remember his name. Anybody out there got any ideas?

While we’re talking pointless trivia, does anyone know when Fabian Schar started wearing his orange boots?

I’m not an astronomer but I do understand the concept that, from where we’re looking at least, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, never getting much above 60 degrees in elevation to the south. These basics are fairly consistent.

Add to this the fact that the vast majority of games in the football league kick off at 3pm between August and May and surely the architects knew roughly where the sun was going to be when the majority of games were being played?

So why do we get situations where, on a Saturday afternoon, the sun is plumb in the keeper’s eyes when he’s looking straight down the pitch?

If I can figure out which way my garden should point to catch the sun, it can’t be rocket surgery!

“The Dark Arts.”

“Game Management.”

What’s that other term they use? Ah yes, “time wasting”.

“Ball in play” stats, just like most other stats, tell us nothing. They are taken over the course of the season and don’t consider if we are winning or losing, or playing a better or worse team, plus they don’t look at who is delaying play.

Playing against Arsenal, yes we want to break up play in the hope that they might lose interest, then again when we are four goals up we’re hardly likely to be stalling for time.

I’ve seen bloggers nobly try to defend us on this but those can only be efforts to pander to the fans. Early on in the season, when questioned on the subject, Howe told reporters that “we will do whatever we have to do to win games, within the rules.” You could rewrite that sentence to read “Yes, we waste time, but it’s not an offence.” He has since said that it’s not something he tells the players to do, so finally, proof that players can actually think for themselves.

If these other teams are suddenly so conscientious, how about they concentrate a bit more on trying to reduce the amount of shrieking, diving and rolling around on the ground that players do? At Brentford, Henry lost the ball to Gordon and promptly went into “rolling around on the ground, clutching his shin” mode.

When he didn’t immediately hear a whistle he looked up, looked around, saw that play had moved on and we had the ball and were heading back towards him. At this point he thought, “Oh , I’d better get up!” and continued on with the game.

If diving in the penalty box can get a player booked, all other simulation should result in the same punishment, as should claiming a throw in / corner / goal kick when it is blatantly obvious that the player appealing with his hand up, looking at the ref was the last person to touch the ball.

Add to this waving imaginary cards and waggling a finger at the referee and I think we’ve got the next batch of rule changes covered.

Did anyone else have difficulty cracking the Brentford “two men taking the free kick” code?

One guy holds his hand up to give the signal but the other guy takes the kick?

I’m not sure we needed to hand that one over to Bletchley Park to figure out.

There’s obviously still a lot of ill feeling out there when it comes to the funds at our disposal. This was demonstrated again at the weekend when, in his post-match interview, Thomas Frank casually mentioned that Brentford lost to a goal scored by our “63 million pound striker.”

Of course, in a 2-1 win the first goal is just as important as the second.

If only the interviewer had pointed out to Frank that the record books will show that the first “equally significant goal” was actually scored by his own three million pound goalkeeper.

You see, Thomas. It’s not all about how much the player costs!

Jealousy is such an ugly emotion.

Well, roll on Saturday.

