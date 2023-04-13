News

Gabby Agbonlahor names predicted Premier League top four in order and who won’t be anywhere near

Gabby Agbonlahor has been making his end of season predictions.

The former Aston Villa striker naming the clubs who he thinks will finish in the Premier League top four and in which order.

Gabby Agbonlahor tipping Man City to finish above Arsenal and he highlights the Gunners still having to visit St James’ Park as a major obstacle for Mikel Arteta and his players.

On 16 May 2022 Newcastle United absolutely battered Arsenal and Arteta admitted they were very lucky to lose only 2-0. This was a game where NUFC had nothing to play for, whilst the Gunners had to win to get Champions League football.

Eleven months later and only Liverpool have won at St James’ Park since then.

Man City very lucky to escape with a 3-3 draw after Newcastle led 3-1, whilst Eddie Howe’s side went to the Emirates and drew 0-0 with Arsenal, the first side to keep a clean sheet and also the first to take points off them there this season.

When Newcastle United meet Arsenal this time at St James’ Park, it will almost certainly see the top spot and the Champions League placings still up for grabs.

This time Eddie Howe’s players will have everything to play for an Arsenal no doubt not seeing it as a match at the top of their wish list.

Interesting to see what our old mate Gabby Agbonlahor thinks of Newcastle’s chances…whilst no mention of his own team, despite Aston Villa rising to sixth, though nine points off Newcastle United and Man U in the top four, plus Villa having played a game more than both of them.

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport – 13 April 2023:

Who is winning the Premier League?

“My Premier League champion is going to be Manchester City. I watch Manchester City now and they don’t look like they can drop a point.

“Arsenal still have to go to St. James’ Park and we saw what happened last year and you see what Newcastle have done to Manchester United there.

“Arsenal have tougher games, Man City are there and just waiting for them to slip up.

“So I do think Arsenal are going to finish second.”

Who is finishing third and fourth?

“Newcastle will finish third, Man United don’t have the consistency. They are all 1/10 one week and then a 9/10 the next. Newcastle have got consistency.

“You have got a club there, a team, a manager, they are not scared of anyone, there is competition for places.

“Almiron has been outstanding, he got injured and they have not missed him.

“They’ve got Joelinton on the bench coming on, Isak is a problem.

“He made Lisandro Martinez look like August 2022 Martinez, he bullied him. He couldn’t get near him.

“So I think Newcastle have what it takes to finish over [Man] United and {Man] United will get fourth.

Who is missing out on top four?

“Tottenham are a shambles, they won’t be anywhere near it.

“Brighton are another team, home and away, that you do not want to play at the moment.

“They are hard work, you know you are going to be a tough game against them.

“But I think they will miss out but I think they will finish in the top six, for sure.”

