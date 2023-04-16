News

Gabby Agbonlahor is full of it after Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Gabby Agbonlahor was very keen to talk about Newcastle United on Saturday.

Our old mate revelling in the performance of the club he supports.

Gabby Agbonlahor loving it as Aston Villa won 3-0 and in particular, the performance of Ollie Watkins.

Gabby Agbonlahor commenting via his personal Twitter account after Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0:

“Watkins has destroyed Newcastle!

“After haaland name a better striker on current form in the premier league? Il wait!

“WE ARE ASTON VILLA WE BEAT WHO WE WANT!!

“WHEN WILL YOU LISTEN!

“NEWCASTLE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE [an emoji of a face with a peeking eye]”

Whilst speaking on Talksport after the game, Gabby Agbonlahor declared:

“Ollie Watkins was a handful, Botman and Burn had a nightmare against him.

“They couldn’t get close to him.

“He was running the channels and he could have scored four goals.”

and…

Gabby Agbonlahor is having his moment in the sun and Unai Emery undoubtedly doing a very good job.

For Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, now simply a case of making sure they bounce back in what is a massive game next Sunday, win against Spurs and it will be six wins in seven games for NUFC and a massive step forward towards a top four finish.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

