Opinion

Frank Lampard stats are absolutely unbelievable – Apologies for laughing so much

The media coverage on Frank Lampard, as compared to say… Eddie Howe, is simply laughable.

You would almost think that the London-centric media were a tiny bit biased…

A Chelsea boy, as compared to somebody who has been pretty much a one club man for the vast majority of his career and is now doing his stuff at the far north eastern outpost of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Even though they are overwhelmingly based in London, the national media are supposed to give…national coverage.

As in, looking at players, managers, clubs and so on, in an unbiased way, whether they are in the north, south, west, or east.

Oh and by the way, I am not talking about North, South, West and East London!!!

The thing is with Frank Lampard, even when he moved out of London, he was still protected by his mates in the media. Just look at how softly he was treated when doing a shocking job at Everton, very different to how those in the media had carried on with Rafa Benitez in the same job.

As for Chelsea, if their owners could have done a worse job since coming in, I would love to hear how.

Thomas Tuchel had won the Champions League for Chelsea not much more than a year previously and qualified them for this season’s CL by finishing in third place. Yet the new owners gave him no say on transfers last summer whilst at the same time spending more in a transfer window than any Premier League club has ever done previously.

For whatever mad reason, they were desperate to get rid of this quality manager and sacked him after six Premier League games, that had produced two wins, two draws and two defeats. Which as things have turned out was pretty much dream form in the context of this season!

They replaced him with Graham Potter which was fair enough, a very credible choice. However, they then did the same with him, spent massively in the January window BUT didn’t give Potter any say.

To cap it all, they then sacked Graham Potter at the start of April due to a 2-0 loss to in-form Aston Villa. The thing is though, Potter had looked to be potentially getting things together, despite the way the Chelsea owners had been going on, with three wins and a draw in the four games before that Villa defeat and his sacking.

Well to sack yet a second manager inside seven months, the Chelsea owners must surely have a great plan and brilliant new manager to bring in.

Frank Lampard.

Yes, Frank Lampard.

It was so predictable, if this kind of farce and appointment had happened at pretty much any other club than Chelsea, it would have been absolutely ridiculed. Instead though I read many (London-centric) journalists saying that actually this made a lot of sense???? (Compare this to a significant minority in the national media who were suggesting Eddie Howe could be heading for the sack after losing two Premier League matches in a row to Liverpool and Man City! Before then winning six of his next seven PL matches!!)

Last night I watched on TV as Brentford won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard on the sidelines overseeing the latest clueless performance under him.

Frank Lampard took over at Chelsea exactly three weeks ago and his five games in charge have so far produced five defeats, one goal scored and nine conceded.

The final five Graham Potter matches at Chelsea had produced three wins, one draw and one defeat, scoring eight goals and conceding four.

You would almost think Frank Lampard wasn’t a very good manager…though you would never hear such treason spoken by his mates in the media.

Then this morning things have gone to another level.

All credit to Talksport for coming up with these absolutely cracking Frank Lampard stats:

The last 19 games for Frank Lampard as a manager:

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Lost 2-0

Lost 1-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Lost 3-1

Lost 4-1

Drew 1-1

Lost 2-1

Lost 3-0

Lost 4-1

Lost 2-0

Drew 0-0

Won 3-0

Lost 1-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Yes, for Chelsea and Everton, the Frank Lampard most recent managerial stats read Played 19 Won 1 Drew 2 Lost 16 Goals Scored 11 Goals Conceded 37

Surely it is now time for Chelsea to give Frank Lampard a ten year contract before they risk losing him…

The thing is, if these useless Chelsea owners did do something as ridiculous as that, you would still no doubt get some of those in the London-centric media claiming that actually this is a credible decision!

