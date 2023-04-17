Transfer Market

Four top Newcastle United signings targeted with massive uplift in summer transfer budget – Report

A quarter of ‘elite’ Newcastle United signings are now at the heart of the club’s planning for the summer 2023 transfer window.

An ‘exclusive’ from The Telegraph reporting on Monday afternoon.

The newspaper states that the original plan was to have a basic budget of £20m to spend this summer, plus whatever could be raised through the sale of existing players.

However, The Telegraph say that NUFC Head Coach Eddie Howe has helped persuade the Newcastle United owners to be more ‘aggressive’ with their summer transfer plans.

Along with Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, Howe believing that rather than play it carefully with regard to FFP and leave as much scope as possible in future transfer windows, instead it is time to build on the massive momentum and relative success that has been put in motion this past year and a half.

The newspaper says that their sources both inside and outside of the club are insistent that the Newcastle United owners have agreed to the far more ambitious spending plans this summer, with as well as any sale of players, revenues are set to significantly rise with ‘a string of new sponsors’ and European football set for St James’ Park as well.

Significant increases in revenue will of course massively help the Newcastle United owners in terms of just how ambitious they can be and at the same time stay within FFP parameters. Champions League qualification would of course be the ultimate in helping to generate the highest amounts of extra cash.

A willingness to pay for transfers over a period of years, as pretty much all the other major clubs do, will also help NUFC to be seriously ambitious with their transfer targets.

The Telegraph say that this amounts to the NUFC hierarchy giving the go ahead for four ‘elite’ Newcastle United signings at the core of their spending plans this summer.

This quartet of planned ‘elite’ signings, seen naturally as set to be instantly competing for first team places, not ones for the future or squad signings, although some of both of these are likely as well.

The report says that even if Eddie Howe and his squad missed out on top four and CL qualification, the ambition to sign this quartet of ‘elite’ players would still remain,

The Telegraph providing a list of names that they understand have all been part of discussions in recent times ahead of this upcoming summer 2023 window:

From the Premier League – ‘James Maddison, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Ivan Toney, Kaoru Mitoma, Kavlin Phillips, Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice, Scott McTominay, Harvey Barnes and Kieran Tierney.’

From overseas – ‘Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby and Napoli pair Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia admired.’

The report says that no decisions have been made on which are the final targets so far, but there is a clear plan in place, to target signings at as high a level as possible.

The Telegraph add that there would be significant outgoing business to help finance the new Newcastle United signings but none of Eddie Howe’s key players would be sold, such as Bruno, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman.

