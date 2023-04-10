Opinion

Former top referee rules on controversial Brentford v Newcastle United incident

Keith Hackett has taken a look at this controversial incident during the Brentford v Newcastle match on Saturday afternoon.

As well as having been a former top Premier League referee, Hackett was also the one-time boss of PGMOL.

Otherwise known as the Professional Game Match Officials Board, basically head of the referees union.

Keith Hackett giving his call on this big incident in the game at the GTech Community Stadium.

The first penalty kick awarded for the Sven Botman challenge, definitely correct.

The Second penalty kick awarded for the Alexander Isak challenge, absolutely ridiculous.

Keith Hackett:

“The [second] penalty kick awarded against Newcastle United by Ref Kavanagh in their match versus Brentford was shocking.

“How can two elite referees deliver such a poor decision.

“Howard Webb should bench them for a couple of weeks do they receive some operational advice.

“Not good enough.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

