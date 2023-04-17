Opinion

Forget Spurs, the biggest danger to our dreams comes from Sussex by the sea

For weeks, if not months, many Newcastle United fans have been checking the fixture list to see when we will play Spurs again.

The almost unbelievable prospect of United finishing the season among England’s Champions League qualifiers has given added importance to every match, with Spurs at home now seen as a multimillion-pound decider.

Sunday’s game affords the opportunity to extend our unbeaten record against London clubs to 12 games in 2022-23.

And, exactly six months on, to repeat the dominant performance we delivered at the Naming Rights Here stadium on October 23 2022, which I rate as one of the brightest highlights in a brilliant season.

Callum Wilson’s opener, when he outfoxed Hugo Lloris and two defenders, was a cracker. The second goal, with Miggy Almiron accelerating past a floundering Clement Lenglet on the outside before slotting the ball home from a tight angle, was even better.

A sold-out St James’ Park will be rocking at kick-off. Another home win would almost certainly end any hopes Spurs have of making the top four. We would be six points ahead, with a game in hand on the small club from north London, who have to play Man Utd four days later. Their remaining fixtures include visits to Anfield, Villa Park and Elland Road. Good luck with that run-in!

The truly excellent Eddie Howe insists (cliche alert) on taking one game at a time, though that is the only reason I rate Sunday’s as the most important of our next eight.

Spurs looked anything but Top Four contenders in their defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday. Okay, you could justifiably say the same of our no-show against Villa. There is one massive difference, however. Spurs have been blowing hot and cold for months, while Eddie correctly described the defeat as our worst performance of the Premier League season. He also pointed out it was “probably the first dip we have had”.

There is no attempt at positive spin in that statement. We matched Liverpool home and away in defeat. Our only other Premier League loss, to the reigning champions at the Etihad, was another case of “if only”.

All of which convinces me we will get back to winning ways at the first opportunity.

My enthusiasm will be curbed in victory, though, because down here in Sussex I see up-close a more potent threat to our Champions League dream.

Brighton and Hove Albion, whose stadium is in reality closer to the ancient town of Lewes (home to Harvey’s brewery) than to either Brighton or Hove, are on an upward path.

The 0-0 at the Amex in August was definitely a case of one point won rather than two points dropped by the Mags. As honest Eddie said post-match: “Second half they took control of the game and we hung in there and defended well.”

The defection of Graham Potter to Chelsea mid-season seems to have boosted Albion, with Roberto de Zerbi introducing a more expansive style. What had been a weakness for years, an inability to make the most of the chances they kept creating, has been largely eliminated.

In Evan Ferguson they have a teenage centre-forward who looks destined for greatness. Alexis Mac Allister is a World Cup winner, Kaoru Mitoma bamboozles nearly every full-back he faces and Danny Welbeck is keeping fit.

The club’s recruitment policy is paying big dividends. Their latest “overnight sensation” is a 19-year-old by the name of Julio Enciso, who already has 10 caps for Paraguay.

Make no mistake, Brighton are the biggest danger to United. They have lost only twice in the Premier League in four months, with the 2-1 defeat at Spurs this month inflicted not by the opposition but by an incompetent referee, his assistants and the VAR buffoons.

The match officials did us a favour that day. If justice had been served, Brighton would be four points behind us with a game in hand. As things stand, even after suffering daylight robbery, they are only four points behind Spurs with two games in hand.

They cannot gain any ground next weekend because they will be otherwise occupied at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final.

We need them to stumble sooner rather than later.

So, where might they come unstuck? Not against Forest or Wolves in their next two league fixtures, you would think. Home games against Man Utd, Everton and Southampton will probably earn nine points. But trips to Arsenal and Villa, on May 14 and 28 respectively, look a lot trickier.

Nobody yet knows when they will visit St James’ Park. Neither has the date been set yet for their home match against Man City. Wednesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 24 look the most likely options.

(***Full disclosure: the bookies will owe me a few quid if Brighton take fourth. I can see that happening, at the expense of Ten Hag and his bunch of egotistical misfits. And nothing would delight me more, just as long as we finish in the bronze medal position at close of play on May 28.)

