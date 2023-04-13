News

Ezri Konsa dreaming about not conceding against Newcastle United

Ezri Konsa is hoping for a better experience than the last time he faced Newcastle United.

The Aston Villa defender played the full match at St James’ Park back in October 2022.

Villa without a single effort on target whilst Newcastle United scored four and could / should have had more.

Ezri Konsa though has been part of an Aston Villa team that have won six matches and drawn one of their last seven PL games, conceding two goals and keeping five clean sheets. All of those matches were against bottom half of the table teams though and now their final eight games sees seven of them played against top half sides.

Also, before this recent seven game run, in the previous three matches Villa conceded a total of 11 goals.

Whilst when it comes to home records in the Premier League, outside the bottom two clubs in the table, only Fulham and Leeds have conceded more goals than Aston Villa’s 19 in their own stadiums.

Whilst Villa’s defensive stats have improved in recent games, Newcastle United’s attacking ones have also improved, the last five PL matches seeing 13 goals scored by Eddie Howe’s side.

Official Aston Villa site talking to Ezri Konsa:

Ezri Konsa is keen to keep the clean sheets coming when Aston Villa face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Defensive solidity has laid the foundations for a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, with only two goals conceded in that span.

Five clean sheets have been racked up along the way, and Konsa knows the importance of being hard to break down against a side who are flying high in third.

“It’s going to be a really tough game. We’re both on a really good run of form,” he said.

“They’re coming to Villa Park and we’re unbeaten there in our last three games with three clean sheets.

“It’s a challenge that we’re all looking forward to and come Saturday, hopefully we can get another three points and a clean sheet as well.”

He added: “It’s really important to keep our fans behind us. When Villa Park is rocking it really helps us, just like Saturday.

“It was a tough game and there wasn’t much in it because of the way Nottingham Forest played but we had to stay patient and keep the fans behind us.

“That’s what they did and they really helped us to get the three points on the weekend.”

Villa’s style of play under Unai Emery has seen his centre-backs play an increasingly important role in starting attacks when in possession.

After an initial adaptation period, Konsa believes he has gone from strength to strength alongside Tyrone Mings in the heart of defence.

He said: “I’m adapting really well to it. He wants us centre-backs to have more of the ball to start the build-up play, it’s a style that he’s wanted to do from the start.

“It’s taken a while to get used to but I think you can see over the last seven games how important it is to have his centre-halves on the ball and dictating play.

“Me and Ty had a strong partnership in our first season back in the Prem and it’s something that we’ve always wanted to get back to.”

