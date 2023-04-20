News

Everton v Newcastle tickets – Newcastle United announce returns to go on sale

The Everton v Newcastle tickets were sold out some time ago for away fans.

However, for those that missed out, there is still some hope for some of getting one.

Newcastle United making an announcement that a number of Everton v Newcastle tickets will go on sale this (Thursday) morning.

The NUFC ticketing site stating:

There will be a limited number of returns available to season ticket holders with 45+ loyalty points from 10am on Thursday 20th April

These are the remaining Newcastle United matches this season and the current ticketing situation (as per the official NUFC ticketing site):

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Sold out.

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

There will be a limited number of returns available to season ticket holders with 45+ loyalty points from 10am on Thursday 20th April

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sold out.

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 18th April, 10am – SOLD OUT

Online General Sale from Tuesday 25th April, 10am – previous purchase history will be required to make a booking

The limit is strictly 1 ticket per supporter

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

On sale to Season Ticket Holders with 110+ loyalty points from Monday 17th April, 10am

Adult – £30.00, Senior – £29.00, Young Adult – £29.00, 16-18 Year Old – £26.00, 11-15 Year Old – £24.00, Under 11 – £12.00

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm)

Waiting for Premier League announcement on that weekend’s games for TV.

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton

Waiting for a new date to be announced

