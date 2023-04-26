News

Everton fans – Official Goodison Park announcement pleads with them to behave on Thursday night

Wednesday has seen an official club announcement pleading with Everton fans to behave when Newcastle United visit.

Shameful scenes last season saw Everton fans on a number of occasions invade en masse onto the pitch.

The Goodison Park club having to go to these embarrassing lengths in asking their supporters to not break the law.

In advance of Thursday night’s match, Everton fans have been active on social media, talking about the intention of widespread use of pyrotechnics both inside and outside the stadium.

The Police and their club doing their best to prevent this behaviour, however, from what I have seen on social media in response to those requests, they are wasting their time.

Everton fans clearly believing that the best chance of their team getting a positive result is to try and create a hostile atmosphere.

When losing at St James’ Park earlier this season, a significant number of Everton fans were a disgrace after the match with disorder on Barrack Road where the away coaches are parked. With anybody passing seen as a fair target, including families.

Goodison Park has never been the friendliest of places to visit anyway, so I think fair to say that the travelling Newcastle United fans will need to be mindful of what these lot are like, especially with it being such a key match in their relegation struggle.

No matter what happens pre / early match, if Newcastle United win it will be ‘interesting’ to see how much notice the Everton fans take of the law and the pleas from police and their football club.

The club have warned Everton fans that if they continue to misbehave, there could be a partial or even full closure of Goodison Park for their supporters. Something which I think many other fans / neutrals think is long overdue.

Official club announcement to Everton fans – 26 April 2023:

‘Supporters attending Thursday’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United are respectfully reminded that the use of pyrotechnics, flares, smoke canisters and entering the field of play at Goodison Park is a criminal office.

At the start of this season, every club signed up to the Premier League, FA and EFL’s collective stance in tackling anti-social and criminal behaviour at football matches. This includes the use of pyros in the stadium and pitch encroachment.

Supporters run the risk of arrest and a subsequent stadium ban for possession of a pyrotechnic inside a football stadium, or for entering the field of play.

The Club, working alongside Merseyside Police and fan groups, have previously outlined and maintained a zero-tolerance to these offences before, during or after the game.

These acts are dangerous and illegal and stadium bans – and even criminal prosecution – can and will be enforced.

Under strict stadium and safety guidelines, all pyrotechnics are prohibited within the stadium and supporters are advised that spot checks will take place at turnstiles, whereupon any such items will be confiscated.

The Club is legally obliged to work with the authorities to identify any individuals who take part in the above activities.

Any prosecution could result in a criminal record, which may affect current and future employment, or young people’s current or future education opportunities. In some extreme cases, prosecution could result in a prison sentence.

All supporters are urged to understand that if the Club fails to comply with Goodison Park’s Ground Safety Certificate, the Club, and in turn fans, will face punishment by legal and football authorities which could include a partial or full closure of the stadium to supporters.

Evertonians will always play a vital role on matchdays and that is something the Club wholeheartedly values and embraces. However, this must always be done legally by ensuring everyone’s health and safety at all Club matches.’

