Opinion

Everton fans need to face this harsh reality about Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon returns to Goodison Park on Thursday night.

Fair to say he will get a ‘lively’ welcome from the Everton fans.

One uncomfortable fact stands out though for those supporters who forced Anthony Gordon out of their club, giving him so much abuse and even surrounding his car following one match.

Sitting on the Newcastle United bench will be Everton’s third top scorer this season.

The Everton Premier League top scorers are as follows, listed below those who have scored two or more PL goals in the 32 matches they have played so far:

4 Demarai Gray

4 Dwight McNeil

3 Anthony Gordon

2 Abdoulaye Doucoure

With Demarai Gray having played 2,365 Premier League minutes for Everton this season for his four goals and Dwight McNeil playing 1,960 Everton PL minutes for his four.

I think pretty safe to say that if Anthony Gordon had stayed and played a similar amount of minutes for Everton as this pair, he would comfortably be their top scorer now, having scored his three Everton goals this season in 1,096 PL minutes.

Anthony Gordon only got 12 PL starts this season before escaping to Newcastle United but his three goals earned Everton valuable 1-1 draws away at both Brentford and Leeds, plus he scored in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, the only PL home game this season where Everton have scored more than one goal.

As you can see from the Premier League table, even though Everton have been so woeful, they aren’t condemned to relegation…just yet:

It is a harsh reality that Everton fans need to face if / when they are relegated.

If they hadn’t forced Anthony Gordon to leave, then I think for sure he would have been worth enough goals and enough points, to see them safe. Everton would still be a rubbish team but probably up around where Bournemouth are, with 33 points. Needing maybe only another win and a couple of draws to almost certainly be safe.

Instead, Newcastle United (and potentially Anthony Gordon playing a key part…) could on Thursday give Everton a massive extra helping hand on their way to relegation, as they then play relegation rivals Leicester away, before Brighton away and Man City at home.

They end the season with games against relegation rivals Wolves away and then finally Bournemouth at home, but every chance it could be a lost cause by the time we get to the last week or so of the season.

Let’s hope so.

