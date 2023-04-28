Opinion

Everton fans comments after humiliation at hands of Newcastle United – Essential reading!

The vast majority of Everton fans had deserted long before the final whistle.

Anthony Gordon greeted by cheers from the Newcastle fans and a huge number of empty blue seats, when coming on as a late sub.

How grateful he must be to have been rescued by NUFC from this lot.

An interesting mix when it comes to comments from Everton fans.

The odd voice of reason amongst the truly deluded.

Interesting to hear that the Everton fans were even fighting amongst themselves last night, before the vast majority of them left well before the end.

Everton fans commenting after humiliation at Goodison via their Grand Old Team forum:

‘You look at what Newcastle have done since their influx of money and it’s night and day with whatever the f we did.

Credit to Howe, because aside from Botman and Bruno (the latter I thought was the best player on the pitch, tbf) these are all players he has inherited and coached.

By contrast, we threw money at anything that moved. There was no thought or strategy behind half of it. Akin to Chelsea’s new owner and the shambles of an effort he’s shown. Why didn’t we restructure our scouting network? Why didn’t we attempt to build gradually? What was the actual plan?’

‘We’re a football team with no actual footballers, lost count how many times the ball got passed out of play never mind passed to the opposition or first touches bouncing anywhere or the ball rolling under feet.’

‘I will not spend anymore cash on this club.’

‘Just seen the 4th goal again.

Might be the most embarrassing goal I’ve seen us concede that.

Actually genuinely pathetic.’

‘We have a new ground and the supporters but nothing else.

The only hope proper Evertonians have is that this is the bottom of the barrel, someone please buy the club and gut it from top down.’

‘They gave up last night. When they did the crowd that saw it decided to leave. Biggest noise when we scored was from the newcastle fans.

This is going to get a lot more toxic yet. The support is realising this is it.’

‘What was so frustrating about yesterday was how poor newcastle were as well.

first 25 mins they made so many mistakes and misplaced passes and we just couldn’t capitalise because our dumb footballers are dumb.’

‘They were also miles and miles ahead of us at times too.’

‘I think that last goal is the worst I’ve ever seen Everton concede

Has anyone ever seen worse or can remember worse defending than that?’

‘The goals we conceded in injury time against Newcastle a few years ago were all time Everton classics.’

‘Spineless bunch of cowards. The Isak-made goal reminded me of when my kid used to play football as a 5 year old and they would play a team with a boy who was much bigger, and better than the others. Embarrassing.’

‘Newcastle can only punch down at teams worse than them and will have another decade near the top without winning anything.

They fully manufactured a rivalry that we don’t care about.

If im ever in a room with Callum Wilson I’m going straight to jail do not pass go do not collect £200.’

‘I agree with Dyche, we can do it. If that FCL goal had been allowed (it was offside don’t get me wrong) then it’s a very different outcome.’

‘Sorry mate but you are as deluded as Dyche. You do realize that we’ve won 1 in our last 10 games?’

‘Callum Wilson just loves to score against us. Just like Les Ferdinand used to do. A competent club would know this before the game started and would make sure he was adequately marked (or taken out of the game early).’

‘This was never going to be a winnable game in a million years. Newcastle are a top 4 side. Having said that, our players did seem galvanised in the first half an hour and we actually held our own until we went behind.’

‘We’ll still likely stay up, but it’s disheartening to get beaten so comprehensively by Newcastle.

Having said that, they are light years ahead of us on the pitch and will be playing in the Champions League next season.’

‘Newcastle Starting XI: £220 million

Everton Starting XI: £216 million

34 points difference.’

‘Honestly the thickest bunch of footballers I’ve ever seen wear the Everton shirt.’

‘One of the many differences was they looked so well organised when we had the ball. Didn’t leave any gaps, closed us down. When they had the ball our midfield looked all over the place. Space and gaps everywhere. They just looked so well drilled while we looked like everyone had a free role in the middle.’

’60 years for me, all in the top division, four-time champions and all in the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. I just hope it’s not a double whammy.’

‘That’s crazy. It was the last thing we had going for us “The longest in the top flight” trophy.’

‘A lot of us thought we were too good for the likes of Eddie Howe and Sean Longstaff. Hopefully relegation will do this fanbase some good.’

‘It’s the fanbase that absolutely do NOT deserve everything that’s been happening at the club for years now..’

‘That genuinely was the most unjust scoreline I have seen in a long time they were clinical I will give them that but no way was that deserved. We played decent for a long time and then just fell apart but my word we have no luck whatsoever another game where the opposition have one shot and then get the rebound which flicks off a defender and straight into Wilson’s path.

Another game were we get shafted from the officials again as the goal on the stroke of halftime was never offside and going in level at the break would have given us a huge lift and it’s a different game.’

‘Well in the game and the crowd were fine until the second – then the air left us and the players at the same time and the players gave up.

Saw some stuff in the top balcony close to the end that I never want to see again – blues scrapping with blues, horrible stuff. Gutted more about that than the match tbh- saw verbals all over the place but never thought I’d see physical stuff going on.’

‘Poor fella knocked out trying to protect his arl fella, load of kids near it crying, terrified and scared – it wasn’t good.

I get your dislike of the players, I’m with you there, but there was no place for that tonight. Bang out of order.

Hope they get the ones and ban them –

I don’t want my kids anywhere near that nonsense.’

‘Finally, some blood spilt. the cowards on the grass can’t be bothered. hate them all so so much.’

‘You’re not really condoning blues fighting each other in the stands mate? I understand giving the Geordies a few digs after their cockiness but not amongst ourselves.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

