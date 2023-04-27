Opinion

Everton fans claiming they are better supported than Newcastle United – Look at the facts…

Some quite bizarre stuff from Everton fans ahead of Thursday night’s match.

All kinds of weird and wonderful stuff.

However, one of the things they are full-on about, is particularly strange.

Everton fans claiming they are better than Newcastle United fans, more loyal, a better supported club and all the rest.

What do those inconvenient things say though?

You know, the facts!!!

Well, I have gone back over these last three decades and seen which of the two clubs has had the biggest average attendances each season:

2022/23 Newcastle United

2021/22 Newcastle United

2020/21 Newcastle United

2019/20 Newcastle United

2018/19 Newcastle United

2017/18 Newcastle United

2016/17 Newcastle United ***NUFC averaged 51,106 in the second tier, Everton only 39,494 in top tier

2015/16 Newcastle United

2014/15 Newcastle United

2013/14 Newcastle United

2012/13 Newcastle United

2011/12 Newcastle United

2010/11 Newcastle United

2009/10 Newcastle United ***NUFC averaged 43,388 in the second tier, Everton only 36,725 in top tier

2008/09 Newcastle United

2007/08 Newcastle United

2006/07 Newcastle United

2005/06 Newcastle United

2004/05 Newcastle United

2003/04 Newcastle United

2002/03 Newcastle United

2001/02 Newcastle United

2000/01 Newcastle United

1999/2000 Newcastle United

1998/99 Newcastle United

1997/98 Newcastle United

1996/97 Newcastle United

1995/96 Newcastle United

1994/95 Newcastle United

1993/94 Newcastle United

1992/93 Newcastle United ***NUFC averaged 29,048 in the second tier, Everton only 20,457 in top tier

Hmmm, Everton fans appear to be conspicuous by their absence.

Even in the three seasons when Newcastle United were in a lower division than Everton, they (NUFC) had average crowds that were 9,000 bigger in 1992/93, 7,000 higher in 2009/10 and 12,000 bigger in 2016/17.

Everton fans are only bigger when it comes to one thing, their delusions.

