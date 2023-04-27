Everton fans claiming they are better supported than Newcastle United – Look at the facts…
Some quite bizarre stuff from Everton fans ahead of Thursday night’s match.
All kinds of weird and wonderful stuff.
However, one of the things they are full-on about, is particularly strange.
Everton fans claiming they are better than Newcastle United fans, more loyal, a better supported club and all the rest.
What do those inconvenient things say though?
You know, the facts!!!
Well, I have gone back over these last three decades and seen which of the two clubs has had the biggest average attendances each season:
2022/23 Newcastle United
2021/22 Newcastle United
2020/21 Newcastle United
2019/20 Newcastle United
2018/19 Newcastle United
2017/18 Newcastle United
2016/17 Newcastle United ***NUFC averaged 51,106 in the second tier, Everton only 39,494 in top tier
2015/16 Newcastle United
2014/15 Newcastle United
2013/14 Newcastle United
2012/13 Newcastle United
2011/12 Newcastle United
2010/11 Newcastle United
2009/10 Newcastle United ***NUFC averaged 43,388 in the second tier, Everton only 36,725 in top tier
2008/09 Newcastle United
2007/08 Newcastle United
2006/07 Newcastle United
2005/06 Newcastle United
2004/05 Newcastle United
2003/04 Newcastle United
2002/03 Newcastle United
2001/02 Newcastle United
2000/01 Newcastle United
1999/2000 Newcastle United
1998/99 Newcastle United
1997/98 Newcastle United
1996/97 Newcastle United
1995/96 Newcastle United
1994/95 Newcastle United
1993/94 Newcastle United
1992/93 Newcastle United ***NUFC averaged 29,048 in the second tier, Everton only 20,457 in top tier
Hmmm, Everton fans appear to be conspicuous by their absence.
Even in the three seasons when Newcastle United were in a lower division than Everton, they (NUFC) had average crowds that were 9,000 bigger in 1992/93, 7,000 higher in 2009/10 and 12,000 bigger in 2016/17.
Everton fans are only bigger when it comes to one thing, their delusions.
